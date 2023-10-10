PAL announces reopening more routes from Cebu to Bicol and Mindanao

305 SHARES Share Tweet

The country’s flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) announced that it will jumpstart the holiday season with the resumption of more domestic routes from Cebu to Luzon and Mindanao this December.

According to PAL spokesperson Ma. Cielo Villaluna, PAL will operate daily flights between Cebu and General Santos City, as well as daily flights between Cebu and Legazpi’s Bicol International Airport in Daraga, Albay from December 15, 2023 and that from December 16, 2023, PAL will resume regular thrice weekly flights between Cebu and Ozamiz City.

“We look forward to flying more passengers and creating more healthy connections through the resumption of our Cebu-General Santos, Cebu-Legazpi and Cebu-Ozamiz routes, in time for the peak holiday season. Our new routes will also allow for residents of GenSan, Legazpi and Ozamiz to connect more conveniently via Cebu to Iloilo, Bacolod, Tacloban, Davao, Busuanga and other domestic destinations, as well as to Bangkok, Tokyo Narita and Seoul Incheon,” said PAL President & Chief Operating Office Captain Stanley K. Ng.

The schedules for the new routes are as follows:

Cebu-General-Santos-Cebu (from December 15)

PR 2357 Cebu-General Santos – Daily departing at 02:30 PM, arriving at 03:50 PM

PR 2358 General Santos-Cebu – Daily departing at 04:20 PM, arriving at 05:40 PM

Cebu-Legazpi-Cebu (from December 15)

PR 2927 Cebu-Legazpi – Daily departing at 06:00 PM, arriving at 07:10 PM

PR 2928 Legazpi-Cebu – Daily departing at 07:30 PM, arriving at 08:40 PM

Cebu-Ozamiz-Cebu (from December 16)

PR 2893 Cebu-Ozamiz – every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday departing at 07:35 AM, arriving at 08:40 AM

PR 2894 Ozamiz-Cebu – every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday departing at 09:00 AM, arriving at 10:00 AM

Villaluna said these flights will utilize the De Havilland DHC-8-400 Next Generation aircraft offering 86 seats, including six Comfort Class seats.