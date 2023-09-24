PAL announces resumption of carriage of US Visa Waiver passengers

277 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Philippine Airlines (PAL) announced having received confirmation from the US.Customs and Border Protection that it may resume accepting non-immigrant visitors to the United States who are traveling under the US Visa Waiver Program.

According to PAL spokesperson Ma. Cielo Villaluna, passengers with valid visa waiver authorizations under the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) may resume flying to the United States with Philippine Airlines effective immediately.

“We apologize for the inconvenience caused, and we thank you for your understanding and cooperation,” she said.

Villaluna added that eligible passengers may also immediately resume booking travel to the United States.

“Passengers previously transferred to other airlines due to our proactive measures have the option to keep their current itinerary. If they prefer to switch back to a PAL flight, they can reach out to us for rebooking via the PAL Customer Support channels in the provided link: https://www.philippineairlines.com/en/about-us/contact-us/global-reservation-hotline,” she said.