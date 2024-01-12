PAL cancels flights due to runway light problems in Butuan

277 SHARES Share Tweet

The Philippine Airlines (PAL) announced its suspension of night flights to and from Butuan on January 12.

PAL spokesperson Ma. Cielo Villaluna said the airline is compelled to cancel the following nighttime flights to and from Butuan (BXU) due to runway lighting problems at the Butuan Bancasi Airport: PR 2938/2939 Manila-Butuan-Manila and PR 2335/2336 Cebu-Butuan-Cebu, both for January 12, 2024.

“We will coordinate closely with the airport authorities for updates on the reopening of the Butuan runway for nighttime operations,” she said.

Meantime, Villaluna said that passengers of the said cancelled flights have the following options: Reroute to another flight with available space within 60 days from the original flight in the same booking class or higher within the same cabin class; Convert ticket to Travel Credits equivalent to the unused base fare of your ticket. Voucher validity is one year from the date of issuance or refund ticket without penalties, excluding Ticketing Service Charge. Please contact us at https://www.philippineairlines.com/covi…/mypal-hub-request.

“You may also connect 24/7 with PAL via the following PAL Channels: Hotline (+632) 8539-0000 / (+632) 8855-8888; Philippines Mobile – (+63) 919-056-2255; Messenger: https://bit.ly/PALMessenger; Viber: Search for Philippine Airlines; WhatsApp: Add us as a new contact (+63) 998-951-4359 or myPAL Web Chat: https://bit.ly/3z8Ck3Y.,” said Villaluna, as she also appealed for understanding and cooperation from the affected passengers.