PAL is 10th top consumer brand in the Philippines

FLAG Carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) placed 10th out of 50 top 50 consumer brands in the country, based on a survey conducted by Marketing Communications firms Campaign360 and Milieu Insight.

With PAL placing 10th in the Philippine component of the Southeast Asia survey, it is also the only travel brand in the top 10 scoring high on quality of services, buying experience, customer service and trustworthiness.

“We are elated by this recognition as one of Southeast Asia’s most loved brands. We are inspired to work even harder and serve even better,” said PAL President and Chief Operating Officer Capt. Stanley K. Ng.

Ng added: “We value the survey insights as these will guide us in sustaining the ‘wins’ and enhancing specific brand attributes. We are grateful to our workforce for their drive towards service excellence, and to our customers for their loyalty and support.

For his part, PAL Marketing Vice President Alvin Miranda said: “PAL branding will continue to evolve into one that reflects consistency in terms of look, feel and experience, with customer satisfaction as our top priority. It will reflect our journey to become a strong global Filipino brand serving an increasingly more demanding and diverse set of consumers.”

According to Ng, PAL is known for its distinct brand of Filipino heartfelt service marked by warmth, charm and Filipino hospitality. It is the country’s only full-service legacy carrier serving 40 international and 32 domestic destinations.

PAL spokesperson Ma. Cielo Villaluna said over 10,000 online interviews were conducted in the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam combined, tracking more than 1,200 brands from 11 sectors.

Villaluna said brands were ranked on nine key attributes, namely: awareness, purchase, quality, buying experience, customer service, trustworthiness, innovation, brand touchpoints (ease of use across all digital and offline brand interactions), and advocacy (degree of recommendation).