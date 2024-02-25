PAL is Asia-Pacific’s most punctual airline for Jan. 2024

249 SHARES Share Tweet

Philippine Airlines (PAL) clinched the top spot as Asia-Pacific’s most punctual airline, registering an on-time performance (OTP) of 86.85% in January 2024.

PAL moved up to the #1 ranking in January, one month after securing the 2nd most punctual Asia-Pacific airline rank in December 2023.

This was disclosed by Cirium, a London-based aviation industry source for data analytics, in its recently published Cirium On-Time Performance Report. Said Cirium: “Philippine Airlines was the regional leader in January with an OTP of 86.85%, a near 4-point improvement from December’s performance.”

PAL President and Chief Operating Officer Capt. Stanley K. Ng said, “We thank our PAL Group team for the dynamic team effort and commitment towards enhancing business efficiency and operational performance. We are likewise grateful to our government authorities for ongoing airport and airspace system improvements that enabled us to perform more efficiently. Philippine Airlines will continue to work in unison with government and industry partners to sustain and boost on-time performance in the interest of the flying public and the travel and tourism industry at large.”

Airlines from Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore and Thailand earned the 2nd to 5th place slots in the Cirium top five list for January. Carriers from New Zealand, Indonesia, Hong Kong and Japan rounded out the full top ten.

Philippine Airlines consistently ranked among the top 10 most punctual airlines in the Asia-Pacific region in the last five months of 2023, ahead of most carriers in Southeast Asia, China and Australia.

In September and November last year, PAL registered 3rd with 84% and 83% in on-time arrival performance, respectively.

In October 2023, PAL ranked fourth with 82.7% on-time flights; and in August, PAL ranked 7th with an OTP of 75.4%.