PAL issues advisory on US Visa Waiver issue

222 SHARES Share Tweet

The Philippine Airlines (PAL) announced that it is temporarily unable to accept non-immigrant visitors to the United States (US) who are traveling under the US Visa Waiver Program (VWP) pursuant to Title 8, U.S.C. § 1187(a)(5). We are currently in coordination with the US Customs Border Protection regarding this matter.

According to PAL spokesperson Ma. Cielo Villaluna, most PAL passengers, notably Filipinos with valid U.S. visas or U.S. citizens/residents, are not affected and may travel on our flights to the United States.

For VWP passengers traveling to the US under the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA), Villaluna said PAL will assist (via email notification/guidance) to ensure that passengers fly to destination via alternative flights, with the following options:

The primary option is to transfer to another airline.

“We are prepared to assist you in identifying suitable alternative flights with other airlines that are able to carry VWP passengers at this time. Kindly note that we strongly advise against purchasing tickets independently from another airline; PAL will manage the transfer process for you,” she said.

The alternative option, which is travel credits or refund , gives passengers the chance to refund their tickets or convert the value of their tickets into travel credits, which will be valid for future ticket purchases for a period of two years.

Villaluna said passengers may also reach PAL through the following contact details: Global Reservation Hotline.

She assured that PAL is continuing to work with the U.S. authorities on full renewal of our VWP arrangement.