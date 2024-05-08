PAL launches “Fly Together and Save Big”- promo

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) has launched a special ‘Group Bookings Promo’ which enables a flyer and his family and friends to ‘fly together and save big’.

According to PAL spokesperson Ma. Cielo Villaluna, the said promo is now ongoing until May 19, 2024, adding that the special offering for group flyers covers all PAL domestic routes.

“Book now via www.philippineairlines.com or visit your nearest PAL ticket office or any of PAL’s partner travel agencies,” she said.

Villaluna also said that travel dates are from September 1, 2024, onward or until April 15, 2025.

Meanwhile, the promo guidelines are as follows: Buy 3 Tickets and get 30% off (minimum of 3 passengers in one booking); and Buy 5 Tickets and get 50% OFF (minimum of 5 passengers in one booking)

Villaluna added: “Book now and experience the joy and convenience of traveling together with PAL’s group bookings promo.”