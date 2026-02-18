PAL offers Seat Sale to Japan up to Feb. 20

277 SHARES Share Tweet

A limited-time seat sale to Japan, with one-way Economy base fares starting at just USD 84 is being offered by flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL).

PAL said the promo runs until February 20, 2026 with travel period beginning on June 1, 2026, making it the perfect opportunity to experience Japan in early summer – a season filled with color, culture and unforgettable getaways.

PAL flies nonstop to Japan from Manila, serving Tokyo Haneda, Tokyo Narita, Osaka, Nagoya, Fukuoka and Sapporo — and from Cebu with direct flights to Osaka and Tokyo Narita.

“Immerse in Japan’s summer festivals and fireworks season, where the streets come alive with traditional performances and charming displays light up the night sky. Passengers can expect their journeys to be even more memorable when flying with PAL, where heartfelt Filipino hospitality is matched by consistently reliable service. This commitment to excellence is proven by PAL’s recognition from global aviation analytics firm Cirium as the top on-time performer among Asia-Pacific carriers for 2025—ensuring travelers can depend on PAL to deliver punctual and hassle-free flights,” PAL stated.

Interested travelers may book through the PAL website at www.philippineairlines.com, PAL mobile app, PAL hotline at (+63) 8855 8888, or via your preferred ticketing offices or travel agents or visit Flights with Philippine Airlines: Book Flights Today.

For more updates, travel inspiration, and exclusive offers, PAL said it may be followed on social media and join the conversation using #flyPAL.

It added: “Connect with us on Facebook @/PhilippineAirlines, and on Instagram, IG Reels, and IG Stories at @flypal. For fun and engaging travel content, check us out on TikTok at @philippineairlines.”