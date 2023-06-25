PAL undertakes measures to normalize operations, minimize disruptions

222 SHARES Share Tweet

FLAG carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) assured that is making adjustments to flight operations in an effort to minimize disruptions and restore normalcy to its flight schedules.

PAL spokesperson Cielo Villalun said that in order to enhance efficiency and reduce aircraft servicing time, the airline is making changes to its maintenance procedures without compromising safety and aircraft reliability.

“We are regularly reviewing our flight capacity to ensure that maintenance schedules are me,” Villaluna said.

She added: “More specific measures are being undertaken, as follows: PAL is actively seeking for more sources of critical parts suppliers in the market and s looking at acquiring an additional A321CEO to join PAL fleet in the 1st week of July; finalizing lease arrangements for additional 1 Q400 and 1 A330; one additional A320 expected to return from storage in first week of August and our leaders have signed a Purchase Agreement for nine brand new aircraft from Airbus (A350-1000).”