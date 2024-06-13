PAL warns public not to fall prey to bogus PAL sites

305 SHARES Share Tweet

A warning was issued by the Philippine Airlines (PAL) to the public against falling victim to fake PAL social media sites.

The warning was issued by PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna via an advisory where she bared that a fraudulent Facebook page is promoting a P168 travel deal from PAL.

“We are currently taking legal action to take down this account,” Villaluna said.

“As a reminder and for your protection, PAL issues official announcements, including flight promotional ads, using the airline’s official website at http://www.philippineairlines.com and the official PAL Facebook page only,” she added.

Meanwhile, Villaluna said PAL is encouraging the public to notify or report any dubious website or social media account utilizing the airline’s name.

Those who have information may email us at [email protected] or calling PAL hotline 028855-8888, said Villaluna.