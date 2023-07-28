Palawan Airports inspected by DOTr, CAAP

166 SHARES Share Tweet

TO ensure that airport projects in the island province are progressing and that coordination is continuously underway, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) led by Director General Captain Manuel Antonio Tamayo together with Department of Transportation (DOTr) Undersecretary for Aviation and Airports Roberto Lim, recently concluded an inspection for Palawan airports in Busuanga, San Vicente, and Puerto Princesa.

Said projects reviewed by Tamayo include the project on the installation of ten new units of air coolers at Busuanga Airport’s passenger terminal building (PTB) and San Vicente Airport’s runway expansion, PTB expansion project, as well as the airport’s newly-constructed air traffic control tower. San Vicente Airport will also soon be turned over to CAAP by the DOTr.

Meanwhile, Tamayo also inspected Puerto Princesa International Airport’s runway. A 300 million budget has been allocated for the airport’s runway asphalt overlay project. The airport will also undergo waterproofing works for its roofing.

“Airport development has always been one of the priorities of CAAP. We will always push for and strive to ensure that our airports are safe and comfortable for our passengers and personnel. These airports are the gateways to the beautiful islands of Palawan and CAAP will make sure that air transport to this province becomes more accessible for all,” said Tamayo.

CAAP Deputy Director General for Administration (DDGA) Atty. Danjun G. Lucas, Aerodrome Development and Management Service (ADMS) chief Col. Valentino Dionela, AFP (Ret), DOTr Project Director Engr. Ed Mangalili, CAAP Intelligence and Investigation Division Chief BGen. Dionisio Robles, AFP (Ret) also joined in the inspection.