Palihan sa Ortograpiyang Bugkalot, isinagawa sa NVSU

DSWD provides cash aid to over 10,000 Egay-stricken families in Ilocos Region: Personnel of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Office-1 (Ilocos Region) on Thursday (Aug 3) started distributing cash assistance to Egay-afected families in the region to help them recover from the adverse effects of the super typhoon. More than 6,600 families with totally-damaged houses received Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) and more than 3,700 families received cash aid under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program.