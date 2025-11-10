Home>News>Events>Pangasinan workshop nurtures new generation of storytellers
Events

Pangasinan workshop nurtures new generation of storytellers

Journal Online6
New generation of storytellers
Atty. Kandace Lorraine Palagud delivers inspirational message on behalf of Pangasinan Gov. Ramon V. Guico III

The creative landscape of Pangasinan got a major boost as the Pangasinan Polytechnic College, in partnership with the Film Development Council of the Philippines, successfully hosted the Pangasinan Storywriting Workshop: Screenwriting for Multimedia Platforms.

The two-day event, held from November 6 to 7 at the historic Sison Auditorium in the Capitol Complex, Lingayen, aimed to inspire a new generation of storytellers and enhance the skills of aspiring creatives in crafting compelling narratives.

The workshop, offered as a micro-credential course in the Film and Video Production for Multimedia Platform Series, was specifically designed for aspiring storytellers, multimedia arts students, creative professionals, and content creators.

Aloy Adlawan
GMA Network Creative Director Aloy Adlawan leads the Pangasinan Storywriting Workshop

Participants learned from the best, as award-winning Filipino filmmaker and screenwriter Aloy Adlawan shared his industry knowledge and storytelling expertise. Adlawan, a two-time Palanca awardee and Creative Director of GMA Network, also instructed the attendees on how to effectively pitch their stories.

The initiative serves as a new platform to nurture the region’s creative talent, offering creatives a chance to network with like-minded individuals and form a community of talented artists with shared interests.

FDCP representatives
(top photo) FDCP Education Consultant Seymour Sanchez delivers a message on behalf of the national film council (middle photo) FDCP Education Consultant Seymour Sanchez with PPC President Dr. Raymundo D. Rovillos (bottom photo) FDCP representatives and Aloy Adlawan with Monika Labaupa and Christopher Gozum of the PPC

PPC Bachelor of Multimedia Arts Assoc. Prof. Gozum, who is also the PPC Film Society adviser, welcomed the participants and organizers, while FDCP Technical Consultant for Academic Linkages Seymour Sanchez delivered a message on behalf of the national film council.

Inspirational messages were delivered by PPC President Dr. Raymundo D. Rovillos and Provincial Governor’s Office Community Affairs Officer IV Atty. Kandace Lorraine Palagud, who spoke on behalf of Pangasinan Gov. Ramon V. Guico III.

Dr. Rovillos and Sanchez led the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) signing ceremony between the PPC and the FDCP, with FDCP Project Development Officer Korina Dela Cruz, Atty. Palagud, and Gozum.

Sine Kabataan
Sine Kabataan filmmakers Ronnie Ramos and Cedrick Valenzuela converse with BMMA Program Chair Assoc. Prof. Christopher Gozum

The workshop featured a special screening of Sine Kabataan short films “Blooming” by Ronnie Ramos, “When It Rained Malunggay Leaves” by Cedrick Valenzuela, and “Signal Pending” by Louchielle Ashley Hael. A showing of the classic film “Insiang” by the late National Artist Lino Brocka capped off the event.

Young filmmakers Ramos and Valenzuela also participated in a talkback session moderated by Sanchez.

Dela Cruz presented the programs of the FDCP Academic Film Society, while FDCP Project Development Assistant Lemor Sobrevega tackled the Student Film Assistance Program and Sine Kabataan.

New generation of storytellers
(top left photo) PPC BMMA Program Chair Assoc. Prof. Christopher Gozum welcomes the participants to the Pangasinan Storywriting Workshop (top right photo) PPC President Dr. Raymundo D. Rovillos delivers inspirational message (middle photo) Director and Planning Officer III Monika Labaupa of the PPC Center for Lifelong Learning (bottom left photo) FDCP Project Development Assistant Lemor Sobrevega discusses the Student Film Assistance Program (bottom right photo) FDCP Project Development Officer Korina Dela Cruz talks about the programs of the Academic Film Society

Sanchez also discussed the different visual devices in storytelling for films.

The program was organized by Monika Labaupa, Director and Planning Officer III of the PPC Center for Lifelong Learning, along with the PPC Film Society led by Gozum, co-adviser Vanessa Millamor Baldueza, and president Jannah Grace T. Umali.

The PPC itself is a local college established by the Provincial Government of Pangasinan in 2024 to provide free tertiary education and lifelong learning.

New generation of storytellers
Pangasinan Storywriting Workshop participants and organizers
