PAPI Gathers Nation’s Media Leaders for 29th National Press Congress in Bulacan

BALIWAG, BULACAN — In a powerful show of unity and purpose, the Publishers Association of the Philippines, Inc. (PAPI) is set to host its 29th National Press Congress on December 3–4, 2025, at The Greenery in Baliwag, Bulacan.

The event, held in partnership with the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Region III, the City Government of Baliwag, and the Provincial Government of Bulacan, promises to be a landmark gathering of media professionals, public servants, and science advocates.

With the theme “Unmasking Deception: The Role of Investigative Media in Exposing Fake News and Corruption,” this year’s congress aims to inspire a renewed commitment to truth-telling and ethical journalism. It highlights the vital role of the press in building an informed, resilient society—especially in an age where misinformation spreads rapidly online.

The two-day event will open with messages of solidarity from national and local leaders, followed by a keynote address from a respected investigative journalist. Plenary sessions will explore cutting-edge science initiatives from DOST Region III and tackle the pressing issue of fake news in social media, offering fresh insights and practical tools for local media practitioners.

A festive Governor’s Night will cap off the first day, celebrating cultural diversity and media excellence. Attendees will don United Nations-themed attire as they enjoy a night of performances, networking, and inspiring messages from champions of public service, science, and journalism.

Day 2 will spotlight the synergy between media and local governance, featuring a hands-on investigative journalism workshop led by a leading media watchdog. Participants will also engage in a cultural tour of the Historic City of Malolos and visit innovative DOST project sites, gaining firsthand insight into community-driven development. As a steadfast advocate of press freedom and public service, PAPI continues to empower community newspapers and media leaders across the country. Through its annual congresses and advocacy programs, the organization champions ethical journalism and inclusive storytelling that uplifts communities and strengthens democracy.

This year’s National Press Congress is made possible through the generous support of its sponsors and partners: Bauertek Farmaceutical Technologies Corporation – Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM),Federation of Filipino Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (FFCCCII) ,Cong. Jesus “Jess” Marquez – 1st District, Aklan – Ambassador Ms. Maria Theresa Quimora Damian – Mayor Juris B. Sucro – Kalibo, Aklan – Cong. Howard Guintu – 1st District, Capiz – Provincial Government of Laguna – Gov. Marisol C. Aragones NPC Congress Supporters – World Digital Cocxing Federation – Mr. Julius Oscar Abellon, Chairman – Filipino Inventors Society Multi-Purpose Cooperative (FISMPC) – Mr. Francisco “Popoy” Pagayon – Filipino Inventors Society, Inc. (FIS) (PAPI Secretariat)