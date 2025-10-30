PAPI OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT!!!

83 SHARES Share Tweet

To all respected officers, Board of Directors, and members of the Publishers Association of the Philippines, Inc. (PAPI)

Warm greetings and heartfelt appreciation for your unwavering support and dedication to our shared mission of press freedom and responsible journalism.

We wish to inform everyone that the venue for the 29th National Press Congress, originally scheduled at Paragon Suites and Hotel in Baguio City, has been officially relocated to The Greenery in Baliwag, Bulacan. The event will proceed as planned on December 3–4, 2025.

This change was made in close coordination with our partners: – Department of Science and Technology – Region III (DOST-III) – Provincial Government of Bulacan – City Government of Baliwag.

Why The Greenery? Set amidst nature’s calm and beauty, The Greenery offers a refreshing and eco-conscious venue designed for meaningful gatherings. Its serene landscape perfectly complements this year’s theme:

“Unmasking Deception: The Role of Investigative Media in Exposing Fake News and Corruption”

We believe this venue shift will elevate the experience for all participants and foster deeper engagement in our collective pursuit of truth and transparency.

Registration Details: – Fee: ₱5,000.00 – PAPI Logo Contribution: ₱1,000.00 contribution for the official PAPI logo. – This covers to all sessions, meals, kits, and official materials

Further details on accommodations, program flow, and logistics will be released through our official channels.

A Must-Have for Every Member: We also encourage all members to secure a copy of The Publisher magazine (₱1,000.00). This special edition features: – The complete directory of PAPI members – Exclusive highlights of our partner organizations who have supported us through the years

Let this issue serve not only as a reference but as a tribute to the enduring spirit of collaboration and integrity in Philippine media.

With gratitude and anticipation,

(Sgd) REBECCA M. VELASQUEZ

National President