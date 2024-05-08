Paramotor event approved by honorable Governor Grex Lagman

222 SHARES Share Tweet

First-ever Paramotor Event is officially part of the Provincial Mayayon Festival 2024 taking place throughout May. The Honorable Governor Grex Lagman has endorsed the paramotoring to boost the enthusiasm of the 2024 Magayon Festival as a more unique and a lifetime experience for Albayano, along with the tourists both domestic and foreign.

Bicolonia Outdoor Adventures, the local organizer, has partnered with Northside Air Flying Sports Center of the Philippines to engage with the residents of Albay and its visitors to view the spectacular display of Paramotoring offering an out-of-the-box and unforgettable experience circling the skies over Legazpi City and Daraga, adding color and excitement to festival celebration.

The low-altitude paramotoring flights have been approved by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) and coordinated around the flights at Bicol International Airport (DRP), Old Legazpi City Airport operated by the Philippines Coast Guard, Legazpi City, and the Province of Albay.

The 3-day Paramotor Event will kick off the events and celebrations planned at the Old Legazpi City Airport starting on Saturday, May 11th including Albayano and Bicol cuisine.

The objective of this event is not to only render a unique Paramotor Show but to re-launch the sport of paragliding that was stopped during the covid 19 pandemic, to gain the people’s admiration for air adventure, and to encourage paramotoring and paragliding enthusiasts. Furthermore, it is the ultimate goal of Bicolandia Outdoor Adventures to have the paragliding sport as a unique tourism product of Albay that will encourage longer guest stays in the province as it supports other available tourism activities, facilities, and services.