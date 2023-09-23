Paramount Network announces Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens returns on September 25

332 SHARES Share Tweet

All-star lineup includes Michael Bolton, Ronny Chieng, Janeane Garofalo, Gina Gershon, Ken Jeong, Frankie Muniz, and more

First and exclusive in Asia, the latest season will premiere on Paramount Network

The latest season of comedy series Awkwafina is Nora from Queens is set to return on September 25 at 9.25pm SGT. In Season 3, fans can look forward to guest stars and directors including Bill Benz, Jordan Kim, Laura Murphy and the directorial debut of Awkwafina. Premiering exclusively in Asia on the Paramount Network channel, the series will air every Monday and Tuesday at 9.25pm SGT.

Creator and writer Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The Farewell, Crazy Rich Asians) stars in the hit comedy series inspired by her real-life story of growing up in Queens, NY. Raised by her dad, Wally (BD Wong) and Grandma (Lori Tan Chinn) alongside her cousin Edmund (Bowen Yang), Nora Lin leans on her family as she navigates life and young adulthood in outer borough-NYC.

In addition to the principal cast, this season will feature Jennifer Esposito as a recurring guest and additional guest performances from Scott Adsit, Celia Au, Gabo Augustine, Michael Bolton, Ross Butler, Jordan Carlos, Ronny Chieng, Jen D’Angelo, Lea DeLaria, Chrissie Fit, Woody Fu, Janeane Garofalo, Gina Gershon, Judy Gold, Ken Jeong, Adrian Martinez, Frankie Muniz, Jon ‘Dumbfoundead’ Park, Noah Robbins, Jai Rodriguez, and Greta Titelman.

About Awkwafina is Nora From Queens Season 3:

Continuing on the unique, offbeat humor that has defined Nora From Queens, Season 3 pulls out all the stops, with Nora searching for meaning everywhere — from working at her neighborhood bodega to appearing in a reality competition show to… Iceland?! This season explores themes of identity and success, all while keeping up with the family we’ve grown to love: Grandma is anxious about getting older, Edmund has a taste of stardom as an actor, and Wally contemplates some big life changes.

Awkwafina is Nora From Queens is created by Awkwafina and Teresa Hsiao and executive produced by Awkwafina, Teresa Hsiao, Sean Fogel, Peter Principato and Itay Reiss of Artists First. Andrew Lutin serves as executive producer with Tara Power as executive in charge of production for MTV Entertainment Studios.