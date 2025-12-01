Parcels with assorted drugs seized by BOC

194 SHARES Share Tweet

PERSONNEL from the Bureau of Customs – Ninoy Aquino International Airport (BOC-NAIA) District , in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (NAIA-IADITG), intercepted three abandoned inbound parcels containing various illegal drugs during an operation conducted on November 27, 2025, at a warehouse in Pasay City.

BOC-NAIA District Collector Atty. Yasmin Mapa said that the operation resulted in the seizure of approximately 280 grams of marijuana kush, 394 cannabis tablets, and 77 grams of amphetamine.

Mapa said all such items were misdeclared in an attempt to evade inspection and the seized illegal drugs were turned over to PDEA for further investigation and filing of appropriate charges under Republic Act No. 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002) and Republic Act No. 10863 (Customs Modernization and Tariff Act).

Underscoring the importance of sustained vigilance, Mapa said: “Strengthening border protection remains a top priority. This is part of our continuous commitment to keep our ports secure and to protect the public from harmful substances.”

For his part, Commissioner Ariel F. Nepomuceno emphasized the bureau’s broader efforts to reinforce security measures, noting, “Our mandate to secure the nation’s borders goes beyond routine enforcement, it requires constant improvement, cooperation, and readiness. We are investing in better systems, stronger coordination, and more robust safeguards to ensure that illegal drugs are stopped long before they reach our communities.”