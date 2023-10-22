Parents, students continue to benefit in DSWD’s Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Student-tutors conduct reading sessions for struggling and non-reader incoming Grade 2 students at the Filinvest Elementary School in Muntinlupa City on Saturday (October 21) as part of the continuing implementation of the Tara, Basa! Tutoring Program of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Trained youth development workers (YDW) also conduct a similar learning session for the parents and guardians of the children to equip them with skills as they assist their kids in practice reading at home.