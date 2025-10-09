609 SHARES Share Tweet

We bring to your attention a 1xBet review of the upcoming matches in Europe’s most prestigious club tournament.

Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona will rehearse the final

Round 2 will give us a battle between the two favorites of this season’s Champions League. In the previous round, Paris Saint-Germain gave Atalanta no chance, crushing the Bergamo team 4-0. Barcelona had a successful trip to England, where Marcus Rashford’s brace helped them beat Newcastle United.

Both teams are in good form and ready to show high-quality football. In midfield, we can expect a clash between two passing masters, Vitinha and Pedri, while PSG’s and Barça’s biggest stars are struggling with injuries. New Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé continues to recover from a hamstring injury and will definitely miss the game against the Blaugranas. Lamine Yamal, who finished second in the France Football voting, is recovering from a groin injury, but Barcelona are hopeful that he’ll be fit for the match against the Parisians.

Liverpool will receive a hot welcome from Galatasaray

A visit to Rams Park is a tough test for any team. Passionate Turkish fans will give Liverpool a hot welcome and put Arne Slot’s side under intense pressure.

Galatasaray’s main advantage will be their home crowd, while the Reds will rely on their stars’ talent. Players such as Mohamed Salah, Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak know how to perform under pressure and are capable of delivering the result Liverpool need.

Manchester City will try to settle a score with Monaco

The last time these teams met in the Champions League was in the 2016-17 season in the round of 16, when the Monégasques and the Citizens staged a crazy goal fest with an aggregate score of 6-6. Thanks to the away goals rule, Monaco advanced to the quarter-finals, knocking Guardiola’s team out of the tournament.

In the current campaign, Man City have a great chance to get even. The French team no longer has young Kylian Mbappé, and Bernardo Silva has been defending the Citizens’ colors for 8 years. However, the Red and Whites shouldn’t be underestimated. Maghnes Akliouche, Mika Biereth and Lamine Camara are a new generation of young talents who are capable of causing problems for any opponent.

Manchester City’s main weapon remains the same – Erling Haaland. The Norwegian striker is in stunning form and keeps scoring in almost every game.

Chelsea and Benfica will fight for their first points

One of the main events of the week will be José Mourinho’s return to Stamford Bridge. The most successful manager in Chelsea’s history is now in charge of Benfica and will try to upset London fans in his first Champions League match with the Eagles.

In round 1, Benfica suffered a sensational 2-3 home defeat to Qarabağ, which led to a change of coach. Chelsea lost too: Enzo Maresca’s team was beaten by Bayern in Munich (1-3), so now they need to get 3 points in their home match against the Lisbon side.

The Blues will surely have more possession and dominate the pitch, while Benfica will rely on counterattacks, the scoring talent of Vangelis Pavlidis and the ingenuity of new playmaker Heorhiy Sudakov.

Real Madrid will travel 13,000 kilometers

The away match against Kairat will pose serious logistical difficulties for Real Madrid. The distance from Madrid to Almaty is 6,500 kilometers one way, so the long flight could have a significant impact on the players’ physical condition.

In terms of their play, Los Blancos aren’t experiencing any difficulties and are in excellent shape. Xabi Alonso’s team has won every single game this season, including their encounter with Marseille in the previous round of the Champions League.

Kairat started the tournament with a heavy 1-4 defeat to Sporting, but the support of their home crowd and the fatigue factor of the Meringues could help the Kazakh team cause a sensation.

Other interesting matches in round 2 include the Villarreal vs Juventus game, a clash between Arsenal and Olympiacos, the Atlético Madrid vs Eintracht Frankfurt battle, and Sporting’s away match against Napoli.

Follow the matches of the most prestigious club tournament in European football and make successful predictions on the 1xBet platform. The reliable betting brand has 18 years of experience in the gambling industry and an impeccable reputation, so you won’t find any justified 1xBet complaints. The company offers over 250 ways to withdraw funds instantly, and its responsive customer support service is ready to answer any question in a matter of minutes.