Parked trailer truck in Tondo accelerates, runs over and kills 13-year-old stude

A TRAILER truck that malfunctioned and was parked in Tondo, Manila on Wednesday afternoon had a sudden acceleration, running over and instantly killing a hapless 13-year-old male student.

The victim was said to be crossing Mel Lopez Boulevard corner Española Street, Tondo, Manila when the incident took place at 3:30 p.m.

Investigation by the Manila District Traffic Enforcement Unit-Vehicle Traffic Investigation Section (MDTEU-VTIS) identified the victim as Amado Del Prado, a student residing at PC8 Area GK Compound, Tondo.

Pedro Operio, of No. 89 M Sioson St., Dampalit, Malabon City, was said to be driving the truck, with plate # ABJ 9923 when it malfunctioned.

It was parked along the northbound lane ng Mel Lopez Boulevard corner Española Street, Tondo, Manila when the truck helper got off and put water into the radiator.

However, the truck accelerated forward, running over the victim and killing him instantly.