“Paskuhan sa Maynila Village of Lights and Grand Bazaar” opens at Mehan Garden beginning Dec. 11

Mayor Honey Lacuna with permits bureau chief Levi Facundo as she announced the opening of the city's 'grand bazaar' on December 11 (Monday). Also in photo are (from right) Manila disaster risk reduction management office head Arnel Angeles, Manila Fire Chief SSupt. Christine Cula and Councilor Dr. J Buenaventura. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna with permits bureau chief Levi Facundo as she announced the opening of the city's 'grand bazaar' on December 11 (Monday). Also in photo are (from right) Manila disaster risk reduction management office head Arnel Angeles, Manila Fire Chief SSupt. Christine Cula and Councilor Dr. J Buenaventura. (JERRY S. TAN)

443 SHARES Share Tweet

Mayor Honey Lacuna announced the opening of the city’s yearly “Paskuhan sa Maynila Village of Lights and Grand Bazaar” near the Manila City Hall.

Lacuna said that as organized by permits bureau chief Levi Facundo, the said bazaar features stalls offering various kinds of goods which she said are ideal as gift items this Christmas.

According to Lacuna, the bazaar is located at the Mehan Garden and will be formally opened to the public from December 11, 2023 to January 1, 2024, from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

She said that the project was made possible through the efforts of the Bureau of Pemits and the Local Economic Development and Investment Promotions Office (LEDIPO-Manila) and that it aims to promote and support local entrepreneurs within the city.

It was learned from Facundo that at least 100 merchants are participating in this year’s bazaar where stalls would be offering food and a wide array of gift items.

Lacuna said that the bazaar is the city’s answer to queries whether or not Manila will also be having a night narket.

She thus invites the public to visit the city’s grand bazaar, saying it is open to the public for free.

Meanwhile, Facundo said this year’s event offers new features like the “Club Skaters” with DJ and mocktails, where one may experience clubbing but in roller skates.