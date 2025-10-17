Pavel Dailidko And Gregory Robinet Ready For Heavyweight World Title Showdown At BRAVE CF 99

416 SHARES Share Tweet

Vilnius, Lithuania: BRAVE Combat Federation™ (BRAVE CF), the world’s fastest-growing and most global mixed martial arts organization, has officially released the weigh-in results for BRAVE CF 99, scheduled to emanate live from the Twinsbet Arena in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Saturday, October 18.

[BRAVE CF 99 WEIGH-IN GALLERY]

In collaboration with Unique & Talented Martial Artists (UTMA), this monumental event marks BRAVE CF’s first-ever venture into Lithuania, signifying yet another milestone in its mission to expand the sport’s global footprint.

All participating athletes successfully made weight, setting the stage for an explosive night of world-class MMA inside the BRAVE CF cage.

Headlining this historic card is a BRAVE CF Heavyweight World Championship clash pitting reigning champion Pavel “The Experiment” Dailidko against French powerhouse Gregory “Robson” Robinet.

Dailidko, competing in front of his home fans, aims to defend his crown with pride and power, while Robinet is determined to spoil the Lithuanian celebration and seize the title on foreign soil.

This colossal encounter promises to deliver unrelenting action and high-stakes drama befitting a main event of global significance.

Adding further ferocity to the evening is a co-main event heavyweight battle between Lithuania’s Tomas “Lumberjack” Pakutinskas and Georgia’s Shota Betlemidze.

This three-round war is expected to unleash raw strength and emotion, as both warriors look to establish supremacy before an impassioned Vilnius audience.

Beyond the headline bouts, BRAVE CF 99 features eight additional contests highlighting a dynamic mix of surging prospects and seasoned contenders from around the world.

Several homegrown Lithuanian talents are also set to compete, emphasizing BRAVE CF’s unwavering commitment to empowering emerging athletes and providing a premier international platform for the next generation of MMA stars.

With a stacked lineup, fervent local support, and a groundbreaking setting, BRAVE CF 99 is primed to etch Lithuania into the promotion’s storied legacy as it continues to elevate the sport on a truly global scale.

FULL WEIGH-IN RESULTS

BRAVE CF Heavyweight World Championship – 120.2 KG / 265 LBS

Pavel Dailidko (110.05 KG) vs. Gregory Robinet (117.45 KG)

Heavyweight – 120.2 KG / 265 LBS

Tomas Pakutinskas (118 KG) vs. Shota Betlemidze (111.95 KG)

58-KG Catchweight – 58 KG / 127.6 LBS

Bidzina Gavashelishvili (58 KG) vs. Alperen Karabulut (57.75 KG)

Light Heavyweight – 93.18 KG / 205 LBS*

Laurynas Urbonavicius (93.1 KG) vs. Salim El Ouassaidi (93.4 KG)

Lightweight – 70.3 KG / 155 LBS*

Zygimantas Ramaska (70.65 KG) vs.Geisym Derouiche (70.55 KG)

63-KG Catchweight – 63 KG / 138.6 LBS

Nauris Bartoska (62.85 KG) vs. Jakub Drozdowski (62.9 KG)

77-KG Catchweight – 77 KG / 169.4 LBS

Mantvydas Perednis (76.8 KG) vs. Christian Mach (76.45 KG)

Middleweight – 83.9 KG / 185 LBS*

Ričards Ozols (83.95 KG) vs. Tornike Gigauri (84.25 KG)

Bantamweight – 61.2 KG / 135 LBS

Deividas Zamba (60.3 KG) vs. Robert Masters (59.65 KG)

Lightweight – 70.3 KG / 155 LBS

Emilijus Kaganovicius (70.2 KG) vs. Tim Quinlan (69.95 KG)

*Athletes in this bout were granted a one-pound allowance.

ABOUT BRAVE COMBAT FEDERATION

BRAVE Combat Federation, founded in 2016, is the fastest-growing MMA organization globally, dedicated to transforming mixed martial arts from an event-driven business into a comprehensive sports ecosystem. With a vision to provide fighters worldwide a platform to showcase their talents, BRAVE CF has hosted 100+ events across a record-breaking 38 countries.

The organization boasts the world’s largest MMA development program, featuring over 800 fighters from 90+ nations, supporting athletes from grassroots to professional stardom. BRAVE CF actively supports efforts for SportsAccord recognition and potential Olympic inclusion of MMA.

ABOUT UNIQUE & TALENTED MARTIAL ARTISTS

Unique & Talented Martial Artists (UTMA) is a premier combat sports organization in Lithuania, established in 2022. Since its first event, UTMA has staged 14 action-packed shows featuring the nation’s top talents. Highlighting its growth, UTMA will host former WBA World Champion Eimantas Stanionis in his first professional boxing bout on Lithuanian soil. With a mission to unite fans, support fighters, and collaborate with national federations, UTMA continues to elevate combat sports across the country.