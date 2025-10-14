Pavel Dailidko Embraces Honor Of Headlining BRAVE CF’s Landmark Debut In Lithuania

332 SHARES Share Tweet

When BRAVE Combat Federation lands in Lithuania for the first time ever, one man will stand at the heart of the occasion — hometown hero Pavel “The Experiment” Dailidko, who headlines BRAVE CF 99 on Saturday, October 18, at the Twinsbet Arena in Vilnius.

The reigning BRAVE CF Heavyweight World Champion is set to defend his throne against France’s Gregory “Robson” Robinet in the main event of this landmark show, staged in collaboration with Unique & Talented Martial Artists (UTMA).

For Dailidko, being chosen to spearhead BRAVE CF’s maiden voyage to his homeland is a source of deep pride and gratitude.

“To headline BRAVE CF’s first-ever event in Lithuania is something I’ll cherish forever,” he said. “It’s not just about defending my belt; it’s about representing my country on a global platform and showing the world that Lithuania has warriors ready to shine.”

With the largest market share in Europe among MMA promotions, BRAVE CF has become the continent’s most active and far-reaching organization. Dailidko himself is a product of this initiative.

When the company began strengthening its European footprint during the pandemic, the Lithuanian powerhouse was given a chance to step onto the world stage. He made his promotional debut at BRAVE CF 65 in October 2022, paving the way for his rapid rise.

“BRAVE CF believed in European fighters when others weren’t looking our way,” Dailidko reflected. “They gave us the chance to prove that talent here can compete with the best globally. I’m living proof of that.”

Raised in the rural landscapes of Lithuania, the 34-year-old’s journey to prominence is rooted in hard work and resilience.

The moment he steps inside the cage at BRAVE CF 99, it will be a homecoming years in the making.

“I grew up dreaming about being an athlete, even when the odds seemed impossible,” Dailidko shared. “BRAVE CF turned that dream into reality. They gave me a path, and now I’m carrying the Lithuanian flag into the biggest fight of my career — right here at home.”

Dailidko cemented his place in the record books at BRAVE CF 88 in September 2024 when he became the inaugural BRAVE CF Heavyweight World Champion, stopping Patryk Dubiela in the opening round.

He followed that dominant performance with a brutal second-round defense over Odie Delaney at BRAVE CF 94 in May.

Now, as the face of BRAVE CF’s heavyweight division, “The Experiment” aims to extend his reign — and do so in front of a passionate Lithuanian crowd.

“Defending this title at home means everything,” he stated with conviction. “I plan to give the fans a performance they’ll never forget. This belt stays in Lithuania.”

Beyond personal glory, Dailidko sees BRAVE CF’s arrival as a transformative moment for Lithuanian MMA, as the upcoming card’s presence could open doors for the next generation of mixed martial artists eager to follow in his footsteps.

“BRAVE CF gave me a platform when I needed it most, and now they’re doing the same for my country. This event will inspire young Lithuanian fighters to believe that their dreams are possible too,” he concluded.

Stay Connected with BRAVE Combat Federation

We invite you to explore, engage, and experience the world of BRAVE CF

Official Website: www.bravecf.com

BRAVE CF TV: Download on Android & iOS or watch.bravecftv.com/

Connect with Our Global Community

Instagram: www.instagram.com/bravemmaf

Facebook: www.facebook.com/bravemmaf

YouTube: www.youtube.com/bravemmaf

Twitter: www.twitter.com/bravemmaf

TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@bravemmaf

Exclusive Insights and Professional Access

Newsletter: bravecf.com/newsletter

Media Accreditation: bravecf.com/media-accreditation

ABOUT BRAVE COMBAT FEDERATION

BRAVE Combat Federation, founded in 2016, is the fastest-growing MMA organization globally, dedicated to transforming mixed martial arts from an event-driven business into a comprehensive sports ecosystem. With a vision to provide fighters worldwide a platform to showcase their talents, BRAVE CF has hosted 100+ events across a record-breaking 38 countries.

The organization boasts the world’s largest MMA development program, featuring over 800 fighters from 90+ nations, supporting athletes from grassroots to professional stardom. BRAVE CF actively supports efforts for SportsAccord recognition and potential Olympic inclusion of MMA.