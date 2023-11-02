Pay early and get discounts – Mayor Honey to real property owners in Manila

Mayor Honey Lacuna calls on real property owners in Manila to pay early and take advantage of the discounts being offered by the city. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna calls on real property owners in Manila to pay early and take advantage of the discounts being offered by the city. (JERRY S. TAN)

388 SHARES Share Tweet

Mayor Honey Lacuna advised Manila residents to avail of discounts being offered by the city government when they pay their real property taxes early.

The mayor had directed City Treasurer Jasmin Talegon to come up with a schedule of discounts for Real Property Tax for the tax year 2024.

According to Lacuna, taxpayers who make advance payments until December 10, 2023 will get 20 percent discount, while payments made from December 11 to 29 will qualify the taxpayer to a 15 percent discount.

Prompt payments from January 1 to 31, 2024 meanwhile, will entitle taxpayers with 10 percent discount.

“Real property owners in Manila are advised to take advantage of the said discounts on this tax obligation,” Lacuna said.

However, she stressed that only accounts without delinquencies will qualify for the said discounts.

For updated accounts, payments may only be made online through Go Manila app or http://www.gomanila.com, while those with delinquent accounts may pay via over-the-counter transactions at E-BOSS center at the Manila City Hall, the mayor said.