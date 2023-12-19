Payout for solo parents’ cash aid begins in Manila

Mayor Honey Lacuna and social welfare chief Re Fugoso jointly distribute financial assistance to the city's mostly in need of such help from the city government. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna announced that the distribution of the monthly allowances for the solo parents of Manila numbering around 17,000 has already begun.

The mayor thus advised the beneficiaries to check on the social media account of the Manila Department of Social Welfare (MDSW) to see the schedules regarding the payout or distribution of the said allowances.

Citing a report from social welfare chief Re Fugoso, the mayor said that those who may have questions or are seeking clarifications regarding their data may go directly to their assigned MDSW District Welfare Offices, adding that the distribution of the said financial assistance will be done until the second week of January 2024.

These offices were enumerated by Fugoso as follows: District 1 – Vitas Aquatic Center; District 2 – Tesda Building Tayuman; District 3 – Alvarez St. gilid ng Rasac Court; District 4 – Likod ng Presinto 4 Balic-Balic; District 5 – Bahay Kalinga Building Paco; District 6 – Bahay Kalinga Building Paco and Baseco – Baseco Office near Barangay Hall.

According to Lacuna, the said offices will also be entertaining questions pertaining to concerns from persons with disability (PWDs) who are also recipients of the monthly financial assistance being given by the city government to certain sectors that also include senior citizens, Grade 12 students and colle students from the city-run Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila and the Universidad de Manila.

The mayor said that Fugoso has also designated help desks in each area where the payouts will be done, to directly address concerns or questions from the recipients or residents.

Regarding PWD concerns, Lacuna said that the residents may go directly to the persons with disability affairs office (PDAO) located at Room 111, Ground Floor, Manila City Hall or they may call 53365436 or 53103267.

Under the city’s social amelioration program (SAP), senior citizens, PWDs, solo parents, Grade 12 students and PLM and UdM students each receive help from the local government by means of monthly cash aid.