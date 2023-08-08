PBBM admin’s infrastructure development thrust expected to generate more than 3 million jobs

360 SHARES Share Tweet

More than three million workers will be needed to implement the Marcos administration’s infrastructure projects next year, according to Public Works and Highways Secretary Manuel Bonoan.

“Right now…on 2023, we are now implementing a total capital outlay budget of about more than 800 billion pesos. And we are implementing siguro mga about 70,000 big and small contracts all over the country. So you can just imagine the labor force that we need in terms of skilled and technical people,” Bonoan said during a press briefing in Malacañang on Tuesday.

“So sabi ko nga, now we are generating, I think, siguro ang requirement namin dito na threshold na program namin is almost about more than three million labor force that will be comprising of skilled and unskilled people on the year-to-year basis. And… this is just the start of the big infrastructure development program of the country.”

The job opportunities for the infrastructure sector were discussed during the sectoral meeting with President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on the Department of Labor and Employment’s (DOLE) Philippine Labor and Employment Plan 2023-2028 (LEP).

Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma presented the LEP to the President along with Bonoan and other officials.

According to Bonoan, a big opportunity for the labor sector has opened, citing the government’s numerous infrastructure projects apart from the projects from the private sector.

Laguesma, who joined Bonoan during the Palace briefing, presented to President Marcos the substance of the Chapter 4 of the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028, which seeks increased income earning ability of Filipinos.

The labor plan has three priorities: maximizing productive, remunerative, freely chosen, quality and sustainable job opportunities; ensuring respect for all rights at work, international commitments and human rights; and, building an inclusive social protection for all, the labor chief said.

“Iyong buod ng aming presentasyon na kung saan ay malaking bahagi nga, ay iyong may kinalaman sa trabaho sa ating imprastruktura bukod pa doon sa ipinakita namin na magiging kontribusyon ng iba’t ibang mga departamento kasama ang turismo, ang agrikultura at saka iyong atin pong BPO (business process outsourcing) sector. So, iyon po iyong medyo buod ng aming presentasyon kanina sa sectoral meeting,” Laguesma said.

The LEP is in line with the 8-Point Socio-Economic Agenda of President Marcos and the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 aimed at reducing unemployment and addressing underemployment with better jobs.

Through the LEP, thousands of jobs will be generated in infrastructure sector for the Build Better More Project of the DPWH. | PND