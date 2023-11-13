PBBM appoints Rafael D. Consing Jr. as President and CEO of Maharlika Investment Corp.

388 SHARES Share Tweet

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has appointed Rafael D. Consing Jr. as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Maharlika Investment Corporation (MIC).

Mr. Rafael D. Consing Jr. is currently appointed as Executive Director of the Office of the Presidential Adviser for Investment & Economic Affairs (OPAIEA) under the Marcos administration, where he was responsible for running the day-to-day operations of OPAIEA, driving the timely delivery of investment projects, and providing policy recommendations to advance the President’s investment and economic agenda.

He is an accomplished, results-driven, and multi-awarded C-level executive with a profound depth of experience in corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, global capital markets, stakeholder relations, and business strategy development. He has demonstrated a remarkable ability to create value across economic cycles through sound strategic fiscal management. He is also well-versed in global corporate governance and has had a successful transition from regional investment banking to senior corporate management and government advisory.

Prior to his appointment in government service, his impressive career in the private sector has seen him serve in various high-profile positions, including:

Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer of International Container Terminal Services, Inc., where he received multiple awards and recognition for his exceptional work in capital structuring, management and execution, treasury and risk management, investor relations, corporate finance, and compliance.

Managing Director roles at HSBC Hong Kong and HSBC Singapore, where he led debt financing teams and achieved notable success in global debt capital market, Asian currency debt products, and sovereign Sukuk Al-Ijara Money Market Programs.

Vice President and Treasurer for Aboitiz & Co., Inc. and Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc., where he managed liquidity, balance sheets, and treasury risks for the Aboitiz Group, contributing to a reduction in the cost of capital through bespoke financing strategies.

He also held positions at Bankers Trust Company and Multinational Bancorporation, where he gained invaluable experience in investment banking, derivatives, and corporate finance.

Furthermore, Mr. Consing’s involvement in startup enterprises and his roles as a board member in various corporations showcase his wide-ranging expertise and dedication to contributing to the business and financial sectors.

He is a graduate of De La Salle University, Manila, and has also completed the Stanford University Graduate School of Business’s Emerging CFO: Strategic Financial Leadership Program in 2016.

Mr. Consing is expected to play a pivotal role in enhancing the corporation’s investment strategies and contributing to the economic growth and prosperity of the Philippines.

The Maharlika Investment Corporation, created under Republic Act (RA) No. 11954, serves as the primary vehicle for mobilizing and utilizing the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) for investments in transactions aimed at generating optimal returns on investments (ROIs). This strategic move is integral to the government’s broader objective of reinvigorating job creation and accelerating poverty reduction while sustaining the economy’s high growth trajectory and ensuring sustainable development.

MIC’s responsibilities include governing and managing the Fund in accordance with the objectives and purposes outlined in R.A. No. 11954, as well as other relevant laws, rules, and regulations. The corporation is also committed to upholding the Santiago Principles and other internationally-accepted standards of transparency and accountability. Coordination with relevant institutions is an essential part of MIC’s strategy to ensure the harmonization of policies.

As President and CEO, Mr. Consing will have the following key responsibilities:

Establish a diversified portfolio of investments in local and global financial markets and other assets that align with the Fund’s objectives.

Manage and invest the initial and future contributions to the Fund in accordance with R.A. No. 11954.

Accept and manage investment mandates aimed at increasing income for development goals.

Develop and foster skills in finance, economics, risk mitigation, good governance, and related areas, consistent with building human resources capacity in the industry.

Implement international best practices in investing and managing assets in line with the Santiago Principles and other globally-recognized standards of transparency and accountability.

The PCEO shall also work closely with the executive management and the Board, possessing extensive experience in corporate management, financial planning strategy, strategic planning and vision, market and business development, budget development, and a deep understanding of the industry. The PCEO, appointed by the President of the Philippines for a term of three years, will ensure that MIC continues to make significant contributions to the nation’s long-term economic prosperity.