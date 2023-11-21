PBBM arrives in Los Angeles for second leg of his US trip

332 SHARES Share Tweet

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. arrived in Los Angeles, California on Friday night after his successful attendance at the 30th APEC Leaders’ Meeting in San Francisco.

The Presidential plane carrying President Marcos touched down at the Los Angeles International Airport at 8:11 p.m. (LA time), where he will spend the second leg of his week-long visit in the United States.

The President described his APEC participation as “very successful” with many of the major economies as well as smaller developing economies attending the regional gathering.

“We talked about climate change. We talked about AI. We talked about food security, energy security, and what each of us can play in facing those challenges that the new world economy has brought us,” he said during a media interview prior to departing for Los Angeles.

The President also commended the US chairmanship and hosting of APEC 2023, which he said has provided them with a forum to do important works in the past two days.

While in Los Angeles, Marcos will meet the Filipino community there as well as business leaders and other entities.

He will fly to Honolulu, Hawaii the next day to also meet Filipinos in the US Pacific territory and to visit a defense facility and training center.

The President is scheduled to return home to Manila on November 20. | PND