PBBM: ASEAN must not allow international order to be subjected to hegemonic ambition

360 SHARES Share Tweet

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is facing a challenge of whether to allow the international order to be subjected to the forces of might or hegemonic ambition with regard to the South China Sea issue, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr said on Tuesday as he reiterated the Philippines’ commitment to the peaceful resolution of disputes.

In his intervention during the 43rd ASEAN Summit Retreat, Marcos said, “History will ultimately judge whether the supremacy of the rule of law prevails, ushering in an era where all nations truly stand as equals, independent and unswayed by any single power.”

“The challenge for us remains: that we should never allow the international order to be subjected to the forces of might applied for a hegemonic ambition,” he said.

Marcos said that the Philippines is committed to continue working with all countries to foster a rules-based international order, as well as in upholding and exercising freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The Philippines is not seeking conflict but will always rise to meet challenges to its sovereignty, sovereign rights, and maritime jurisdiction in the South China Sea, the President said.

“The Philippines firmly rejects misleading narratives that frame the disputes in the South China Sea solely through the lens of strategic competition between two powerful countries. This not only denies us of our independence and agency, but also disregards our own legitimate interests.”

Marcos called for self-restraint on activities that complicate disputes in the region and undermine regional peace, stability, and security, underscoring that actions, not words, should be the ultimate measure of their commitment to securing peace and stability.

“We therefore seek your support for the operationalization of practical measures such as the ADMM Guidelines for Maritime Interaction, which we envision will be expanded to our external partners in due time,” he pointed out.

“The Philippines is also pleased to have hosted the 2nd ASEAN Multilateral Naval Exercise (AMNEX) off Zambales and Bataan, and the 40th Meeting of the JWG-DOC2 in Manila to expedite the negotiations for a substantive and effective Code of Conduct (COC) in the South China Sea.”

He also emphasized the need for all parties involved to leverage on the ASEAN regional architecture to serve as a diplomatic bridge that promotes mutual understanding, strategic trust, and peaceful settlement of disputes.

Marcos warned that as tensions and mistrust between the great powers escalate, so does the prospect of miscalculation that could threaten to engulf the region, with severe consequences for all. | PND