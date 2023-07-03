PBBM assures Filipinos of improved public transportation systems, operations, management

277 SHARES Share Tweet

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Saturday assured his administration will work hard to improve the public transportation systems, operations and management in the Philippines, vowing to resolve issues that would slow down the country’s development.

“I assure my fellow Filipinos that your government is working hard to improve the country’s transportation systems, operations, and management for the benefit of present and future generations,” President Marcos said during the ceremonial signing of a loan agreement for the Davao Public Transport Modernization Project (DPTMP) in Davao City.

The President emphasized he is confident that the government’s vision of a seamless, efficient, accessible and highly-connected transportation system will be within reach as long as the Filipino people are guided by the core of the whole-of-nation and whole-of-society approach.

“We need to work together to pursue the much-needed modernization of our transport system in vital parts of the country, whether through better roads, highways and even railways. It’s not only good for the economy, but also, ultimately, for the health and general well-being of the public,” the President said.

Witnessing the ceremonial signing of the loan agreement for the DPTMP, which aims to support the expanding economic activities of Davao City, the President considered it a very large leap toward realizing the government’s goal to modernize the country’s public transportation system.

“As it opens its doors to visitors and investors, the city will be rewarded with increased business opportunities. Evidently, increased commercial activities necessarily bring more people which means more vehicles on the streets, busier roads, and hence, heavier traffic,” Marcos said, adding that modernizing public transportation will address this inconvenience, while contributing immensely to the economic progress of the region.

The DPTMP will have an integrated network of 29 routes that will connect major commercial centers in Davao City, yielding various socio-economic opportunities for Davaoeños. It has been envisioned as early as 2010 with the help of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

President Marcos expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all the officials of ADB who were present during the event for their unwavering support in the various government projects and initiatives of the Philippines.

“As we further our partnership, I am optimistic that we will come up and forge even more projects in the years ahead, especially those that aim to improve the lives and lessen the burden to the public,” Marcos told the ADB officials, noting that the project can also be replicated and pursued in other highly-urbanized areas in the country.

While he acknowledged the positive developments that the DPTMP will bring to the city, the President assured the residents and the families who might be affected by the implementation of the project that the government is ready to provide them with financial and non-monetary assistance.

“Lest we forget, coupled with this grand vision of building an efficient mode of transportation are the unavoidable issues that also need our immediate attention, such as the families who will be displaced by the implementation of the program,” Marcos said.

“But I assure everyone that this project will also include social development interventions, such as financial and non-monetary assistance for those who are displaced. It will also ensure that the families affected by the construction are properly compensated and, if need be, relocated,” he added.

The chief executive urged the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to strive to accomplish the DPTMP within the set timeline, ensure that it affects the least number of people and activities possible, and work together with the concerned agencies in addressing various concerns such as funding requirements.

Marcos assured Davaoeños of his commitment that his administration will not fall short in delivering the services that they all deserve as he asked them for their full support once the project is completed and for them to take care of the buses and other forms of transportation. | PND