PBBM assures immediate help for typhoon Egay victims

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. assured the victims of Super Typhoon Egay of the government’s immediate assistance once all the affected roads and bridges in the typhoon-hit areas are repaired and cleared from debris.

“In the moment that the roads are passable, the moment that we are able to provide relief … well, right now, it’s rescue kasi may mga stranded pa, mayroon nabaha. So, rescue and then eventually relief. We will do it immediately,” President Marcos said.

The President, who was on a three-day state visit in Malaysia during the onslaught of the typhoon, said that he made sure to keep in touch with the government agencies involved in disaster response to ensure the safety of the residents in the affected areas.

President Marcos noted that nobody from the government agencies involved in the disaster response was present during his official visit to Malaysia as he emphasized that they are sending him reports on the ground.

“Well, if you notice, none of the agency heads on these disaster responses are here. I am getting twice daily reports from Secretary Gatchalian and from PAGASA and from the Coast Guard, Admiral Abu,” President Marcos said.

The chief executive is referring to Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rex Gatchalian, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), and to Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Commandant, Admiral Abu.

“So, I’m in constant touch,” the chief executive added.

Before Super Typhoon Egay made its landfall, President Marcos said that he has already instructed all concerned government agencies and the local government units to deploy all their rescue teams and equipment to ensure the safety of the public.

The President emphasized that he has also instructed the government officials to preposition food packs especially in Northern Luzon before the landfall of the super typhoon.

“I know that most of the responders, first responders are already up north. Nag-landing na yata ‘yung iba sa Tuguegarao and the others landed to Laoag to go down to also to Ilocos Sur and then up to Abra,” President Marcos said.

President Marcos added that he is fully aware of the situation, especially in the hard hit areas.

“I’m familiar with the situation in Ilocos Norte, for example, nagka-problema lang sa equipment pero nakabalik na. Most of them were also shut down on purpose as we do pagka may bagyo. So, pinabalik na pagka – iinspeksyunin lang ‘yung mga linya na walang naputol,” he added.

The chief executive said that the electricity in affected areas will be restored fully once the situation improves and the government is ready to provide seedlings for affected farmers. | PND