PBBM calls on ASASAAP to promote inclusive development, maintain peace and order in the country

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday called on the Assembly of Service Academies and Schools Alumni Association of the Philippines (ASASAAP) to support the government’s goal of promoting inclusive development, and maintaining peace and order in the country.

“I therefore call on all of you to support our goal of promoting inclusive development across the country and maintaining a safe, peaceful and prosperous Philippines,” President Marcos said in his speech during the oath-taking of the newly-elected board members of the ASASAAP.

The ASASAAP, established on 15 January 2021, aims to provide an avenue among academies and schools alumni towards the enhancement of professional and leadership skills, establishment of strong network and engagement links, organization of joint management and entrepreneurial activities and participation in policy formulation in nation-building.

The Philippine Military Academy Alumni Association Inc. (PMAAAI), the Philippine Merchant Marine Academy Alumni Association Inc. (PMMAAAI), the Philippine National Police Academy Alumni Association (PNPAAAI) and the Philippine Air Force Flying School Alumni Association Inc. (PAFFSAAI) members of the ASASAAP.

Other member organizations include the Officer Candidate School Alumni Association Inc. (OCSAAI), the Coast Guard Officer’s Course Alumni Association Inc. (CGOCAAI) and the Alumni Society of Maritime Academy of Asia and the Pacific Inc. (ASMAAPI).

Retired Gen. Edgar B. Aglipay is the Chairman Emeritus and Founder of the ASASAAP. Over 60 board members of the association attended the oath-taking ceremony.

The President assured the ASASAAP of the government’s support to all of its endeavors, especially those that contribute to the well-being of its members and the Filipino people.

“With your extensive collective experience and expertise, this government will always be willing to work and discuss with you matters of national security and public service in general. As you lead this organization, may each of you remain dedicated in your service to your members, even as you empower your respective academies, fellow alumni and even cadets,” he added.

Marcos administered the oath to the new board members of the ASASAAP as he congratulated the new set of officers who will continue the association’s legacy of promoting lifelong development among alumni members.

The President also acknowledged the collective efforts of the ASASAAP to the country’s top schools and academics as it made a lasting impact on the lives of the graduates.

“By being leaders of this organization, you hold great influence over the professional and personal growth of our uniformed personnel. More importantly, it falls on all of you here to nurture a genuine sense of compassion, integrity, and patriotism in the hearts of your members,” Marcos said.

“I am thus certain that, with the opportunities for networking and mentoring, our uniformed personnel will find the support they need to navigate the taxing and demanding paths that their roles entail. Apart from this, we certainly recognize the immense value of your association for the country as a whole,” he added.

The chief executive also emphasized that government programs are more effective when employed with a whole-of-society approach, which calls for close coordination and consultation in the government’s endeavors and for unity in the directions and goals for the Philippines.

“What this association embodies, through the synergy of the institutions that make up your group, that is exactly the unity that this administration has advocated for even before this term has begun,” he said.

The President also hopes the ASASAAP will continue to demonstrate professionalism, integrity, fairness and patriotism in their endeavors for their colleagues and the rest of the Filipino people to emulate. | PND