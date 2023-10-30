PBBM casts votes for barangay polls

166 SHARES Share Tweet

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. cast his vote on Monday for the barangay elections at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School in Batac City, Ilocos Norte where he also urged the Filipinos to exercise their rights to suffrage.

“Bumoto na kayo,” President Marcos told reporters shortly after casting his vote as he highlighted the importance of voting for the candidates who will lead in the community.

In casting his vote, President Marcos was not given any special treatment and just like any other voter, brought with him a list of the candidates that he would vote.

The President also queued up when he dropped his official ballot.

In an interview, President Marcos emphasized that barangay officials play an important role in serving their constituents, especially that they represent the smallest unit of the local government in the country.

The chief executive urged the Filipinos not to waste their votes and choose the candidates whom they think will truly serve them as he reminded them the sanctity of their votes.

“Ang aking payo lang sa ating mga kababayan ay ‘wag niyo naman itatapon ang inyong karapatan na makapili ng mga inyong mga barangay official dahil alam niyo naman po na ang mga barangay official ang mga kaharap ninyo araw-araw,” President Marcos said.

The President also reminded the public not to sell their votes.

“Kaya’t kung idadaan lang sa bayaran ay hindi kayo – mawawala ‘yung boses ninyo at hindi niyo maipili kung sino ba ang dapat talaga na mamuno diyan sa inyong barangay at sino ba ang talagang makakatulong sa inyo na harapin ang mga iba’t ibang problema na pang araw-araw na hinaharap ninyo na dinadala ninyo sa mga barangay official,” the President said.

“Huwag niyong itatapon ang karapatan ninyo na mamili kung sino ang mamumuno doon sa inyong mga lugar, sa inyong mga barangay,” he added.

Asked about the government’s efforts against vote-buying, President Marcos said the government, through the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Commission on Elections (Comelec), are closely monitoring the situation to address the issue.

President Marcos also assured the public that the government will do its part “to continue to enforce all the laws,” prohibiting vote-buying as part of the campaign.

The chief executive emphasized that the barangay election is very crucial especially in the local and national political dynamics as he stood firm that it will play an important role in the midterm polls. | PND