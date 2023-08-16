PBBM closely monitors condition of Hawaii wildfire-stricken Filipinos

222 SHARES Share Tweet

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is closely monitoring the condition of the Filipinos amid the ongoing wildfire in Hawaii with the help of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

In his official X account, President Marcos said that the government, through the DFA and the DMW, is trying to determine the number of Filipinos possibly affected by the wildfire in Hawaii as he emphasized that the Consulate in Honolulu is ready to assist them.

The chief executive added that affected Filipinos can seek assistance through the 24/7 emergency hotline +1808 253-9446 or through the government’s official e-mail address, [email protected].

“Kasalukuyang nakikipag-ugnayan din ang Philippine Consul General sa Hawaii sa mga lokal na awtoridad at Filipino community sa anumang bagong impormasyon patungkol sa insidente,” the President said.

The DFA said on Tuesday that around 50 Filipino teachers in Hawaii were among the thousands of individuals who were able to flee from the wildfires in Maui while the Philippine Consulate is sending a team to assist affected Filipinos. | PND