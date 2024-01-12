PBBM commends DSWD for critical work during 73rd Founding Anniversary

277 SHARES Share Tweet

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr delivers his message during the 73rd Founding Anniversary celebration of the Department of Social Welfare (DSWD) and Development on Friday (January 12) at the DSWD Central Office in Quezon City.

The President expresses his admiration to the working men and women of the agency for the great service that they do for the Filipino people emphasizing that what the DSWD offers goes beyond just easing the pain of victims of misfortune but it ends the roots of vulnerability of those most in need.