PBBM directs whole of gov’t approach to help PMMA, PH retain lead in global maritime industry

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. directed on Thursday all government agencies concerned for a whole of government approach to help the Philippine Merchant Marine Academy (PMMA) and the Philippines in keeping abreast of the developments in the global maritime industry.

In his speech during the 200th Commencement Exercises of the PMMA “Madasiklan” Class 2023, President Marcos acknowledged the support of the private sector in promoting quality maritime education and training, which allows the maritime industry to be more innovative, more resilient and adaptive to the changing maritime demands.

With this, President Marcos called on the government agencies to work closely with the PMMA.

“As your partner in improving the skills and capabilities of our people in the maritime industry, I call on all the concerned agencies to coordinate closely with the PMMA,” President Marcos said before the 224 cadets of the class “Madasiklan,” which stands for “Magigiting na may Dangal at Simbolo ng Kawal ng Karagatan.”

“Facilitate what will make our maritime education even more responsive to the needs of the nation while ensuring that whatever steps that we take will be in compliance with laws and regulations. This feat represents all that you have brought to the table so that we may fulfill the goals that you have set for your lives,” the chief executive added.

The President also emphasized that the success of the Philippine maritime industry would mean good investment that will bring breakthroughs not only for the graduates, but also for their families, for the Filipino people and for the Philippines.

“Let that thought and let the opportunity to make a change in our society propel you to excel further and to become the leaders that you were trained and meant to be … May all of you be blessed as you navigate the world’s seas and oceans in the days and years ahead. My heartfelt congratulations,” he added.

President Marcos graced the 200th Commencement Exercises of the PMMA “Madasiklan” Class 2023 on Thursday at the PMMA Complex in San Narciso, Zambales and led the distribution of diplomas and awards for the outstanding graduates.

Former president and Deputy Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo was also present during the graduation rites along with Special Assistant to the President Sec. Antonio Lagdameo, Zambales Governor Jun Ebdane, and PMMA Supt. Commodore Joel Abutal. | PND