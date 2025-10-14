PBBM, DSWD chief bring another wave of relief aid to quake-hit Davao Oriental

360 SHARES Share Tweet

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr on Monday (October 13) visited the quake-damaged Davao Oriental and brought another wave of relief assistance from the national government as he assured local chief executives (LCEs) of sustained aid until every disaster-hit family can fully recover.

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian joined the President in personally checking on the condition of families temporarily seeking refuge at evacuation centers in Tarragona town following the October 10 doublet quake.

“Flew into Davao Oriental with the President today. He checked on the evacuees and relief operations,” Secretary Gatchalian said in his Facebook post on Monday.

Around 255 families temporarily staying in evacuation centers in Barangay Central and the Tarragona Municipal Grounds received family food packs (FFPs) from DSWD’s Field Office 11 – Davao Region.

Complementary to the food aid, some 35 families have also received Php10,000 in cash aid. This financial assistance is intended to help them rebuild their lives after the series of powerful tremors that hit the province.

President Marcos also convened a briefing with the local officials of Davao Oriental and assured that the national government will be pooling all interventions and resources to address the needs of affected families.

Based on the October 12 tally of the Disaster Response Management Bureau (DRMB) , the DSWD has so far provided over Php37 million in aid, comprising of 36,988 FFPs, 5,218 RTEF boxes, and 2,794 non-food essentials.

RTEF boxes are being tapped to support food rations and nourishment for local hospitals whose operations were disrupted by the effects of the twin quakes.

The DSWD is also providing modular tents to families who are yet to return to their homes due to damaged houses and the fear over aftershocks on top of provision of Modular Storage Units (MSUs) to hospitals that have transferred its operations to nearby open areas.

Amid the strings of disasters affecting the country, Secretary Gatchalian assured the local officials that the DSWD commits to all-out disaster response to bring immediate relief and help Davaoeños bounce back from the impact of the powerful temblor.

“Rest assured na kahit na sabay-sabay na nangyayari, mayroon tayong typhoon efforts sa Masbate, meron tayong earthquake sa Cebu, mayroon din tayong earthquake dito sa Davao. Kayang-kaya ng DSWD na mag-respond when it comes to the immediate food and shelter requirements, and water requirements of our victims,” Secretary Gatchalian said in his prior visit to the province. (LSJ)

DSWD’s total aid to quake-hit Davaoenños nears Php50M

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has so far provided a total of Php49,661,444.20 worth of assistance to areas affected by the 7.4 magnitude earthquake in Davao Region.

Asst. Secretary Juan Carlo Marquez, who is also DSWD co-spokesperson, said the Department has distributed a total of 54,660 family food packs (FFPs) to the affected families in Davao Region — 52,660 FFPs in Davao Oriental and 2,000 FFPs in Davao de Oro.

In addition, prepositioned food packs are available in Davao del Norte to ensure immediate response in case of further needs or requests for augmentation by local government units (LGUs).

“Aside from the FFPs, DSWD Field Office (FO) 11- Davao Region has provided ready to eat food (RTEF) and non-food items to the affected LGUs,” Asst. Secretary Marquez said on Tuesday (October 14).

The amount of assistance is expected to increase as the LGUs are still currently conducting situational analysis, according to the DSWD co-spokesperson.

As part of the Department’s ongoing disaster response, the mobile kitchen of FO 11 continues to provide meals to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Tarragona, Davao Oriental. Tarragona is one of the hardest hit towns by the strong temblor.

The Department also distributed family tents to the towns of Manay and Tarragona to provide safe shelters for the IDPs.

“In line with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr, the DSWD through the leadership of Secretary Rex Gatchalian, is committed to provide for the food, water, and other needs of our affected fellow Davaoeños,” Asst. Secretary Marquez said.

The DSWD’s FO-11 has started conducting psychosocial first aid in Tarragona and Manay to help the IDPs cope with their traumatic experience from the powerful doublet quake.

Asst. Secretary Marquez expressed the Department’s heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the casualties.

“We have extended financial assistance to help the families at this time of great need. Assistance was also provided to the families of those injured during the earthquake,” Asst. Secretary Marquez said.

The DSWD continues to work with other national government agencies, LGUs, and partner organizations to help provide the appropriate interventions to hospitals which were severely affected by the earthquake.

“We helped coordinate and facilitate the installation of a Mobile Storage Unit (MSU) tent from the World Food Programme (WFP). The MSU tent was put up yesterday and is now serving as a temporary hospital facility to help the Regional Medical Center in Tagum City,” the asst. secretary said.

The DSWD’s Davao Region Field Office initiated putting up Modular Storage Units (MSUs) at the Carmen District Hospital to provide patients and their families with temporary shelters while hospital operations gradually return to normal. MSUs were also distributed to Davao de Oro Provincial Hospital to aid the health facility.

Asst. Secretary Marquez assured the Davaoeños that the DSWD has enough resources and will remain vigilant in collaborating with the LGUs for the immediate provision of response to their needs.

“The DSWD has enough supplies and resources for sustained disaster operations. Rest assured that we have everyone in mind and the Department is always focused on ensuring that no one will be left behind,” the DSWD co-spokesperson said. (GDVF)