PBBM, DSWD chief bring gov’t aid to Caraga region

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is joined by Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian and other Cabinet secretaries as the chief executive brings the much-needed aid to El Niño-affected farmers, fisherfolk and their families in the Caraga Region on Thursday (June 20) at the Surigao del Sur Sports Complex in Tandag City and Butuan City Sports Complex.

Secretary Gatchalian led the distribution of Php10,000 to qualified beneficiaries under the Department’s Ayuda sa Kapos ang Kita Program (AKAP).

Aside from Sec. Gatchalian, Cabinet secretaries present in the aid giving activity were Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin ‘Benhur’ C. Abalos Jr., Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) Secretary Leo Tereso Magno and Special Assistant to the President (SAP) Secretary Antonio Ernesto Lagdameo Jr.