PBBM, DSWD chief bring gov’t aid to Maguindanao del Sur

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr, together with Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian and other government heads, brings his Presidential Assistance for Farmers, Fisherfolk and Families (PAFFF) to Maguindanao del Sur on Thursday (May 23).

As part of the Presidential team, Secretary Gatchalian led the provision of cash assistance amounting to Php10,000 to some 10,000 farmers and fisherfolk in the province who have been reeling from the effects of the dry spell.

Prior to the provision of the PAFFF in Maguindanao del Sur, President Marcos and his team were in Tawi-Tawi for a similar aid giving activity. (Photo credits by RTVM)