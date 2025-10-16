PBBM, DSWD chief check step-by-step food redemption in Walang Gutom Program

305 SHARES Share Tweet

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian observe on-site the step-by-step process of food redemption under the Walang Gutom Program (WGP) on Thursday (October 16) at the San Andres Sports Complex in Manila, while engaging directly with beneficiaries and sharing light banter.

The activity also marked the launch of the Reducing Food Insecurity and Undernutrition with Electronic Vouchers (REFUEL) Project, which aims to strengthen and scale up the WGP. The REFUEL Project, with a total cost of Php74 billion, is supported by an Asian Development Bank (ADB) loan to the Philippines and co-financed by the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) and the OPEC Fund for International Development.

The site visit drew local and international partners supporting food security and social protection efforts, including Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno’ Domagoso, ADB Country Director Andrew Jeffries, World Food Programme (WFP) Country Director Regis Chapman, and AFD Philippines Deputy Country Director Gauthier Kohler.

Undersecretary Eduardo Punay and Assistant Secretary Baldr Bringas of the DSWD’s Innovations and Programs Development Group (IPDG) were also present during the ceremonial launching. (YADP)

More Pinoy families to benefit from DSWD’s expanded Walang Gutom Program through REFUEL Project

More Filipino families are set to benefit from the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Walang Gutom Program (WGP), through the Reducing Food Insecurity and Undernutrition with Electronic Vouchers (REFUEL) Project.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian led the launching of the REFUEL Project on Thursday (October 16) at the San Andres Sports Complex in Manila, which underscores the government’s continued push to ensure that no Filipino goes to bed hungry.

“Napakahalagang araw sa ating misyon na wakasan ang kagutuman at malnutrisyon sa Pilipinas dahil ngayong araw, ilulunsad na natin ang proyektong Reducing Food Insecurity and Undernutrition with Electronic Vouchers’ o ang ‘REFUEL Project,” Secretary Gatchalian said in his message.

The project, implemented in partnership with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Agence Française de Développement (AFD), and the OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID), aims to assist 750,000 households in 22 provinces by providing then with Php3,000 monthly food credits that can be used to purchase nutritious food items from accredited stores.

Secretary Gatchalian described the initiative as a vital step toward expanding the reach of the WGP, which has already shown positive results since it began in 2023 under the President’s directive.

The DSWD chief cited the recent Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey showing a significant drop in hunger among program beneficiaries.

“Masaya kami dahil ayon sa SWS survey nitong nakaraang Marso, bumaba na ng 7.2 percent ang kagutuman sa hanay ng ating mga benepisyaryo. Mula sa 48.7 percent na bilang ng mga nagugutom noong October 2024, bumaba po ito sa 44.6 percent noong December 2024, at lalo pang bumaba sa 41.5 percent noong March 2025,” Secretary Gatchalian said.

“Ang ibig sabihin nito, mas kaunti na ang mga pamilyang natutulog ng gutom, dahil mas marami nang mga pamilya ang nakakapaglagay ng pagkain sa kanilang mga hapag-kainan,” Secretary Gatchalian pointed out.

The DSWD chief expressed his gratitude to President Marcos and the country’s international development partners for their continued support.

“Maraming salamat po sa lahat ng tumulong para mailunsad ang proyektong ito. Thank you for being our partners in our fight against hunger and malnutrition. Higit sa lahat, maraming salamat sa liderato ng ating Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., sa pag-gabay sa amin sa DSWD para sa pagsusulong ng programang ito. Dahil sa Bagong Pilipinas, wala nang Pilipino ang magugutom,” Secretary Gatchalian said.

President Marcos reaffirmed in his message that the program will ensure families’ access to a balanced and nutritious diet.

“Ito ang tinatawag na Walang Gutom Program. Ang bago rito ay hindi lamang natin iniintindi ang food supply, kakulangan ng pagkain. Ngunit titiyakin namin na may sapat na pagkain at tama ang kinakain ninyo para balansyado, ang tinatawag na balanced diet,” the President said.

The Chief Executive recalled that addressing hunger has always been part of his administration’s vision.

“Noong bago akong upo, tinanong sa akin ano ang pangarap ko sa aking termino bilang Presidente. Ang sagot ko, sana naman magawa natin na pag-alis ko bilang Pangulo ay wala nang gutom na Pilipino,” President Marcos said.

The President also noted that the government’s interventions have already resulted in measurable improvements in food access among low-income families.

“Palagay ko, pagkatapos ng taon, makikita natin, mas bababa pa. Dahan-dahan na natutupad ang pangarap ng inyong Pangulo, ang pangarap ng lahat ng Pilipino, na wala nang ginugutom na pamilya dito sa atin,” the President said.

ADB Country Director Andrew Jeffries, meanwhile, commended the Philippine government for its leadership in expanding social protection and food security programs.

“ADB is so proud to support the government’s flagship Walang Gutom Program. Today marks a decisive step toward the President’s vision of a zero-hunger Philippines. ADB remains deeply committed to this journey and to supporting the government in creating a future where every Filipino child can grow, learn, and succeed,” ADB Country Director Jeffries said.

One of the beneficiaries who experienced firsthand the difference made by the WGP is Edwin Jemelo, a father who once struggled in trying to put food on the family table.

“Noong hindi pa ako benepisyaryo, naranasan kong kumain ng mga tira-tirang pagkain. Pati pamilya ko naranasan kumain ng tira-tirang pagkain, yung tinatawag na pagpag. Noong nasali na ako sa WGP, yung pamilya ko nagsabi na ‘Tay, hindi na tayo kakain ng pagpag’,” a teary eyed Edwin said.

The WGP, recognized as a flagship program of the Marcos administration under Executive Order No. 44, is the country’s version of the food stamp program similar to other countries. (YADP)