PBBM, DSWD chief distribute BOC-confiscated rice to 4Ps households in Siargao Island

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., together with Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian, distributed premium quality rice to Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries in Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte on Friday (September 29).

Around 2,265 sacks of premium rice confiscated by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) were handed over by President Marcos and Secretary Gatchalian to 4Ps beneficiaries from the island.

DSWD Undersecretary for Operations Group Monina Josefina Romualdez also assisted the President and the DSWD chief in the distribution of rice to the recipients.

According to President Marcos, the distribution of rice to poor households is in line with the government’s effort to end hunger in the country.

“Isa ito sa mga hakbang na ginagawa ng ating pamahalaan upang maibsan ang gutom ng mga mamamayan sa buong bansa,” President Marcos emphasized.

(This is one of the steps being taken by our government to alleviate hunger among the people throughout the country.)

As the concurrent head of the Department of Agriculture (DA), the President also said part of his duty is to ensure food security and a good supply chain in the country by addressing the issues of hoarding and smuggling.

“Ang mga gawain na iyan [hoarding and smuggling] ay nagpapataas ng presyo ng bigas. Iyan ang dahilan kung bakit ang bigas biglang tumaas ang presyo,” President Marcos pointed out.

(Those activities [hoarding and smuggling] contribute to the increase in rice prices. That is the reason why the price of rice suddenly went up.)

“Katungkulan ko na pagandahin ang supply ng pagkain at tiyakin na kahit sapat ang supply, na ang presyo naman ay nasa tama para hindi nahihirapan ang taumbayan,” the President said.

(It is my duty to improve the food supply and ensure that even with sufficient supply, the price is reasonable so that the people do not suffer.)

President Marcos assured the beneficiaries that the government would continue to find ways to achieve the “Walang Gutom 2027” campaign of the DSWD by the end of his term.

“Patuloy po kami na naghahanap ng bago, ng kahit anong magagawa upang tumulong sa inyo, na maabot natin, ang aking pangarap na wala nang gutom sa Pilipinas,” the President said.

(We continue to look for new ways, anything we can do to help you, to reach my dream of no more hunger in the Philippines.)

The distributed rice in Siargao Island is part of the more than 42,000 bags of Jasmine rice seized by the BOC during its warehouse raid in Zamboanga City last May, which was later donated to the DSWD for distribution to the “poorest of the poor”.

PBBM, DSWD chief distribute rice in Dinagat Islands

After his activities in Siargao Island, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., together with Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian, visited San Jose, Dinagat Islands on Friday (September 29) to distribute 1,000 premium sacks of rice to Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries.

“Andito po tayo ngayon upang personal na mamahagi ng bigas para sa mga minamahal nating kababayan dito sa Dinagat. Nagsanib puwersa po kami ngayon kasama ang DSWD at ang local government ng Dinagat upang ipaabot sa inyo ang tulong ng gobyerno,” President Marcos said in his speech.

(We are here today to personally distribute rice to our beloved kababayans here in Dinagat. We joined forces with the DSWD and the local government of Dinagat to extend the government’s assistance to all of you.)

President Marcos commended how the local government of Dinagat Islands was able to rise from the onslaught of Typhoon Odette in 2021, as the chief executive assured the locals that he will continue to provide assistance in building better infrastructure in the municipality.

“Patuloy din po tayong nagpapatayo ng mga imbakan at imprastraktura sa transportasyon upang magkaroon ng mas mabilis at sistematikong daloy ang mga supply at serbisyo sa lahat ng sulok ng bansa kasama na ang Dinagat Islands,” the President pointed out.

(We also continue to build storage and transportation infrastructure so that supplies and services can flow more quickly and systematically to all corners of the country including the Dinagat Islands.)

The 25-kilo of premium rice distributed to the 4Ps beneficiaries were part of the 42,180 smuggled rice sacks confiscated by the Bureau of Customs in Zamboanga City.

The rice distribution was also attended by Special Assistant to the President Anton Lagdameo, Dinagat Islands Governor Nilo Demerey Jr., Congressman Alan 1 Ecleo, and San Jose Mayor Yngwie Hero Ecleo.