PBBM, DSWD chief distribute premium rice to 4Ps households in Taguig City

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., together with Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian, distributes premium quality rice to beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) in Taguig City on Wednesday (October 4).

Around 1,000 sacks of premium rice confiscated by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) were handed over by President Marcos and Secretary Gatchalian to 4Ps beneficiaries as part of the administration’s measures to provide rice and other food assistance to indigent families.

The distributed rice in Taguig is part of the more than 42,000 bags of Jasmine rice seized by the BOC n Zamboanga City last May. The BOC later donated the 25-kilo bags of rice to the DSWD for distribution to the “poorest of the poor”.