President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., together with Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian, distributes premium quality rice to beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) at the Capiz Gymnasium in Roxas City on Friday (October 6).

Secretary Gatchalian assisted President Marcos Jr. during the distribution of rice, which is part of the more than 42,000 bags of Jasmine rice seized by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) in Zamboanga City in May, which were later donated to the DSWD.# (Photos by Alfred Frias of Philippine News Agency)

PBBM, DSWD chief lead distribution of rice, cash aid in Capiz

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. emphasized the government’s efforts to improve the lives of Filipino people during his visit to the Province of Capiz on Friday (October 6) to lead the distribution of rice and cash aid to the vulnerable sector.

“Umpisa pa lamang po ito ng mga hakbangin ng gobyerno na mapaunlad ang buhay ng mga Pilipino mula sa pagpapalakas ng agrikultura ng bansa at pagpapalawig ng mga benepisyong handog ng iba pang mga sektor,” President Marcos said.

(This is just the beginning of the government’s steps to improve the lives of Filipinos, starting with strengthening the country’s agriculture and expanding the benefits provided by other sectors.)

President Marcos, together with Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian, personally handed out the rice assistance and livelihood grants to the program beneficiaries of the Department at the Capiz Gymnasium in Roxas City.

Some 1,000 beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), 679 of whom were also affected by the red tide incident in the province, each received a 25-kilo sack of premium rice.

The distributed rice is still part of the more than 42,000 sacks of rice seized by the Bureau of Customs (BOC), which was later donated to the DSWD for distribution to the ‘poorest of the poor’.

“Masaya po ako na maraming natutulungan ang ating proyekto. Ibig sabihin lamang nito tama ang ating direksyon sa pamumuno,” the President said.

(I am happy that our project is able to help many people. This simply means that our leadership is heading in the right direction.)

Aside from the rice assistance, President Marcos and Secretary Gatchalian distributed more than Php1.7 million in seed capital funds to six Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) Associations in the province of Capiz.

These SLPAs, composed of 122 members, are engaged in catfish production, balut production, retailing, community enterprise, and abaca trading.

The President also led the turnover of various government assistance from the Department of Agriculture (DA) and its line agencies, including the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA), Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC) and the Agricultural Training Institute (ATI).

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Department of Health (DOH), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), and the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) also handed out various forms of assistance based on their respective field of expertise.

“Tandaan po ninyo, kasabay ng pagsulong ng Bagong Pilipinas ay ang pagkakaroon ng panatag, masagana, at matatag na buhay! Angkinin na po natin ito,” President Marcos said.

(Please remember that, along with our Bagong Pilipinas campaign, comes the attainment of a peaceful, prosperous, and stable life! Let us claim this.)

1k DSWD 4Ps beneficiaries in Antique receive rice aid, cash grants from PBBM

Some 1,000 beneficiaries of the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) in Antique province received rice assistance and livelihood grants during the visit of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to Panay Island on Friday (October 6).

President Marcos and DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian led the distribution of 25-kilo sack of rice to each of the 4Ps beneficiaries at the Binirayan Gymnasium in the municipality of San Jose de Buenavista, Antique.

“Ang pangunahing layon po ng ating biyahe ngayon ay ang mamahagi ng bigas sa mga benepisyaryo ng 4Ps,” President Marcos said in his message.

(The primary purpose of our visit here today is to distribute rice to the beneficiaries of the 4Ps.)

Aside from the 4Ps beneficiaries, the President also handed out rice and cash aid to families affected by the African Swine Fever (ASF) as well as those affected by the recent Typhoon ‘Goring’.

In his short speech, the President reiterated that his administration’s top priority is food security and having an efficient supply chain, which could be realized by addressing the issues of hoarding and smuggling of rice and other agricultural products.

“Hindi lingid sa inyo na ang mga bigas na ipapamahagi ngayon ay mula sa mga smuggled rice na nakumpiska ng Bureau of Customs,” President Marcos said.

(You all are aware that the rice being distributed today is from smuggled rice seized by the Bureau of Customs.)

To date, the DSWD has distributed a total of 20,665 25-kilo bags of rice to various areas across the country, including in Capiz Gymnasium in Roxas City, Binirayan Gymnasium in San Jose de Buenavista, Antique, and Augusto B. Legaspi Memorial Sports Complex in Kalibo, Aklan on Friday (Oct 6); Tungawan, Zamboanga Sibugay, and Brgy. San Roque, Zamboanga City on September 19; Brgy. Santiago, General Trias, Cavite on Sept. 22; and Iriga City, Camarines Sur on Sept. 23.

President Marcos also led the distribution of sacks of rice at the San Andres Sports Complex, San Andres Manila on Sept. 26; Dapa Municipal Gymnasium in Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte and in the Provincial Capitol of San Jose, Dinagat Islands on Sept. 29; and Taguig City University Gymnasium, Metro Manila on Oct. 4.

There are over 23,000 remaining bags of Jasmine rice still awaiting distribution, according to the latest count.

Five Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) Associations, comprising a total of 95 members, also received seed capital funds amounting to a total of Php 1.4 million to help them establish their chosen livelihoods in cattle raising, bakery, enterprise on rice, and fishing supplies.

“Ang makikinabang po dito ay ang maliliit na negosyo na tutukuyin ng bawat SLP Association nila,” the President said.

(The ones who will benefit from these grants are the small businesses identified by each SLP Association.)

Aside from the DSWD, the Department of Agriculture (DA) and its line agencies, including the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA), Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC), and Agricultural Training Institute (ATI) provided assistance to its respective beneficiaries.

Present also in the provision of various government assistance are the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Department of Health (DOH), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), and Commission on Higher Education (CHED).