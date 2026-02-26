Home>News>Miscellaneous>PBBM, DSWD chief inaugurate Pag-abot processing center in Liloan, Cebu
PBBM, DSWD chief inaugurate Pag-abot processing center in Liloan, Cebu

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., together with Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian, on Thursday (February 27) led the inauguration of the Pag-abot Processing Center (PPC) in Sitio Kawayanan, Barangay Tayud, Liloan, Cebu marking another significant step in the government’s commitment to strengthening comprehensive social protection services.

Undersecretary Edu Punay of the Innovations and Program Development Group (IPDG) and National Program Director of the Pag-abot Program led the tour of the Pag-abot center, which is designed to accommodate more than 120 beneficiaries and provides a safe, nurturing environment.

Pag-abot processing center

The newly-inaugurated processing center is equipped with essential amenities, including a clinic, individual and regular dormitory rooms, communal comfort rooms, administrative and conference offices, an activity area, prayer room, kitchen and dining area, profiling area, stock rooms, baggage counter, and a laundry area.

The DSWD officials who attended the event were Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao of the Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG); Asst. Bureau Director of the Social Technology Bureau (STB) and officer-in-charge (OIC) Deputy Program Manager of the Pag-abot Program Marilyn Moral. Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Christina Frasco; Congressman Duke Frasco; and Liloan Mayor Aljew Frasco were also present. (KI)

