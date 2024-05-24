PBBM, DSWD chief lead aid distribution in Tawi-Tawi

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian joins President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in the distribution of Presidential Assistance for Farmers, Fisherfolk and Families (PAFFF) in Tawi-Tawi province in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) on Thursday (May 23).

Secretary Gatchalian oversaw the payout of Php10,000 in cash aid to some 10,000 farmers, fisherfolk and their families under the DSWD’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program.

Aside from Secretary Gatchalian, top government executives including Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos, Department of Agriculture Secretary (DA) Francis Tiu Laurel and Speaker Martin Romualdez, joined the President in the aid giving under the PAFFF.