PBBM, DSWD chief lead Food Stamp Program kick-off in Caraga

277 SHARES Share Tweet

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Department of Social Welfare (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian lead the initial rollout of the WALANG GUTOM 2027: Food Stamp Program (FSP) in Dapa, Surigao del Norte on Friday (September 29).

President Marcos, together with Secretary Gatchalian, distributed Electronic Benefit Cards (EBT) to 50 food poor beneficiaries in Siargao Island.

The FSP is a priority program of the Marcos Administration to combat involuntary hunger by providing food augmentation to qualified beneficiaries, and change their behavior to start consuming affordable and nutritious food.