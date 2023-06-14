PBBM, DSWD chief spearhead financial assistance payout in South Cotabato

277 SHARES Share Tweet

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., together with Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian, handed over cash assistance to some 2,000 beneficiaries in South Cotabato, during the distribution of various government assistance on Wednesday (June 14).

The indigent family – beneficiaries received Php 10,000 each through the Department’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program.

“Kami po ay babati lamang at tinitignan po natin na maayos po, walang mga naiiwanan na hindi natin alam, at lahat ng ating kailangang tulungan ay kahit paano ay mabigyan ng pansin at mabigyan ng tulong (We are just greeting and making sure that everything is fine, that there are no one left behind that we don’t know about, and everyone who needs assistance is given attention and help),” President Marcos Jr. said.

Over 5,000 beneficiaries received assistance from the different government agencies such as the DSWD, Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE); Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

After visiting South Cotabato, the Chief Executive and DSWD Chief headed to Albay province to check the situation of Mayon evacuees.

President Marcos and Secretary Gatchalian are expected to visit the evacuation centers in Guinobatan and Malilipot.

A Situation Briefing on Mayon Volcano Seismic Activity for the President is also expected to held at the Albay Astrodome in Legaspi City.

