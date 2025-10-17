PBBM, DSWD chief visit quake-hit Cebuanos in San Remigio

249 SHARES Share Tweet

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian are in Northern Cebu on Friday (October 17 ) to check on the condition of quake-affected Cebuanos more than two weeks after they were jolted by the powerful 6.9 magnitude temblor last September 30.

President Marcos and Secretary Gatchalian proceeded to the Bayanihan Village in San Remigio town in Northern Cebu where they engaged with the 250 families staying at the tent city. Other high-ranking national government officials also joined the President’s Cebu visit.

As the camp manager of the interagency-led tent city, the DSWD ensures that the needs of all the families taking refuge at the Bayanihan Village are met. Child and women-friendly spaces were set up to provide structured play, recreation, leisure and learning activities to the children and to cater to the unique needs of women-evacuees. (LSJ)

PBBM lauds response efforts for quake-hit Cebu; DSWD starts recovery phase with emergency cash aid

As part of the early recovery phase for families affected by the powerful 6.9 magnitude tremor that hit Northern Cebu last September 30, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has rolled out its Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) program in San Remigio town in Northern Cebu.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian acknowledged the difficulty in estimating the exact date when the entire disaster operations will cease and full recovery is achieved.

“So, we really have to watch how they recover. Iba-iba kasi, hindi pwede natin sabihin na ganitong buwan lahat, tapos na. It really depends on the recovery kung gaano ba kalaki ‘yung naging damage at pinsala sa kanilang mga tahanan at livelihood,” the DSWD chief told Cebu reporters on Friday (October 17).

“Ang goal namin lagi is maibalik sila sa pinaka-normal nilang pamumuhay. Pero mahirap magbigay ng petsa kasi baka nga ‘yung iba mas severe, ‘yung iba mas partial. So, it really depends on the damage to their livelihood and total economic well-being,” Secretary Gatchalian said.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr, who visited Northern Cebu Friday along with Secretary Gatchalian, has directed the DSWD to continue working with other government agencies to address the needs of the Cebuanos until their eventual recovery.

The President has expressed satisfaction on the progress of the early recovery initiatives and efforts to achieve normalcy in the quake-affected areas.

The Chief Executive noted the swift provision of assistance and the noticeable progress in recovery interventions by government agencies and private partners.

“Ako’y nagpapasalamat sa lahat ng ating mga first responder, lahat ng ating mga volunteer pati na ang mga agencies of government. Maganda naman ang naging response. Siguro hindi naman tayo mapapahiya sa tao na sabi natin, basta may pangangailangan, nandiyan ang pamahalaan,” President Marcos told Cebu reporters who covered his visit to the tent cities in San Remigio town and Bogo City.

Under the ECT, disaster affected families are provided with cash assistance to aid in their recovery, capacitating them to purchase items that they need most, including materials to rebuild their houses.

A total of 250 families in San Remigio form the initial batch of ECT beneficiaries, 216 of whom had partially damaged houses and the remaining 34 had totally damaged homes.

Families with partially-damaged houses are given Php5,250, while those with totally-damaged houses are provided with Php10,125.

The DSWD chief assured the Cebuanos that the whole-of-government in the September 30 magnitude 6.9 temblor disaster response will continue as this has proven to be effective in making relief operations faster.

One of the instructions of the President was the establishment of tent cities to provide temporary safe shelters for the internally displaced persons (IDPs), according to Secretary Gatchalian.

Two weeks after the President gave this tall order, there are now five tent cities established in different towns in Northern Cebu.

“Nagtayo ang iba’t ibang sangay ng pamahalaang nasyonal ng mga tent cities. We have one in Bogo City, one in San Remegio… and then meron tayo sa Medellin, Daanbantayan at may transition housing tayo sa Tanauan City. So, all in all, nakapagpatayo na ang iba’t ibang ahensya ng pamahalaang national ng limang tent cities,” Secretary Gatchalian told Cebu reporters.

Seeing the Bogo Tent City and San Remigio Bayanihan Village, the President expressed his approval with the disaster relief and recovery operations in Cebu saying that efforts are moving toward the right direction using the whole-of-government approach. (GDVF)

Gov’t agencies, private sector convergence key to faster response for quake-hit Cebuanos

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian said on Friday (October 17) the collective action of national agencies, local government units (LGUs), and civil society organizations (CSOs) made the response and early recovery efforts faster for the quake-hit Cebuanos.

Secretary Gatchalian told reporters that the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr for a concerted whole-of-government approach by national agencies for those affected by the September 30 magnitude 6.9 earthquake resulted in breakthroughs in the overall disaster operations, benefitting the affected Filipino families and individuals in Northern Cebu.

“It’s a whole-of-government approach. Alam natin na hindi kaya ng isang sangay ng pamahalaan at ang utos ng ating Pangulo, lahat kami dapat sabay-sabay na magtatrabaho para mapagaan ang pasan-pasan na mga kalbaryo ng mga naging biktima nitong mga lindol,” Secretary Gatchalian said in an interview with Cebu Media on Friday during his third visit to Northern Cebu.

The DSWD chief pointed out that one of the instructions of the President was the establishment of tent cities to provide temporary safe shelters for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Cebu.

Around 1,227 families are currently residing in the five tent cities which were set up for the quake-affected families through the efforts of the national government agencies.

“Nagtayo ang iba’t ibang sangay ng pamahalaang nasyonal ng mga tent cities. We have one in Bogo City, one in San Remegio, ito ‘yon, and then meron tayo sa Medellin, Daanbantayan at may transition housing tayo sa Tanauan City. So, all in all, nakapagpatayo na ang iba’t ibang ahensya ng pamahalaang national ng limang tent cities,” Secretary Gatchalian told Cebu reporters.

Secretary Gatchalian explained that in San Remigio, the temporary housing for the IDPs is composed of family tents from the DSWD while the modular housing units called ‘smart houses’ were built by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD).

“The one in San Remegio, 250. May 200 na nakatira sa ating mga family tents na makikita nyo sa likod. Yan ang mga itinayo ng DSWD. Then, nag-partner naman tayo sa DHSUD. Sila naman nagtayo nung nakikita nyo yung mga mas stable na modular housing. Ang layunin ng DHSUD is after a while, pwede na namin itupi itong mga tent namin at ganun modular housing yung gagamitin. Tawag nila smart houses,” Secretary Gatchalian pointed out.

The DSWD also ensures the provision of hot meals for the displaced families through its four mobile kitchens currently stationed in Bogo City and the municipalities of San Remigio, Medellin, and Daanbantayan.

The DSWD serves as the camp manager for the San Remigio tent city where hot meals are provided and women and child-friendly spaces have been established.

“Ito namang tent city sa San Remigio, ang camp manager nito DSWD. Ano ba ginagawa namin? Sinisigurado natin na may mainit na pagkain, katulad nitong mobile kitchen. Meron tayong mobile shower na nahiram sa local government ng Valenzuela. Nakipag-ugnayan rin tayo sa local government ng San Remigio para magtayo sila ng mga portalet,” Secretary Gatchalian explained to reporters.

The Bogo tent city was built by the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) while the DSWD is in charge of hot meals provided daily to the IDPs.

Whether the tent cities are composed of family tents or modular housing units built by DHSUD, the DSWD chief pointed out that the IDPs have safe and comfortable homes. The immediate establishment of the tent cities show the commitment of the President to provide comprehensive and speedy help for the families traumatized by the earthquake.

“Whether you live in a family tent or smart homes that DHSUD built, importantly is ‘yong pangako ng ating Pangulo — ‘yong utos ng ating Pangulo, nangyari. Di ba natandaan niyo noong day 1 na nandito siya. Sabi niya kailangan magtayo tayo ng tent city. So, now we have 5 tent cities,” Secretary Gatchalian said.

The DSWD chief also pointed out that all the commitments of the President were delivered by the different government agencies such as electricity, food, water, and the temporary shelters.

Secretary Gatchalian explained that it is difficult to estimate when the entire disaster operations will cease and full recovery is achieved. Heassured the Cebuanos that the whole of government will continue to work hard to help them recover and achieve normalcy in their lives. (GDVF)

PBBM, DSWD chief assure sustained gov’t presence in quake-stricken Bogo City

Sustained government presence in Northern Cebu continues as President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. visits on Friday (October 17) Bogo City, one of the hardest-hit areas by the 6.9 magnitude earthquake that struck the Central Visayas island province last September 30.

President Marcos was joined by Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian who briefed the Chief Executive on the Department’s ramped-up efforts to aid quake-affected communities. These include the continuous distribution of family food packs (FFPs) and essential non-food items (NFIs) to support evacuees as well as the rollout of financial aid under the agency’s Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) program to help families recover from income loss and displacement.

Prior to the visit to Bogo City, the Presidential team also made the rounds at the ‘Bayanihan Village’, a tent city serving as evacuation center in San Remigio town where 250 families are currently taking temporary shelter. (LSJ)

DSWD chief checks on evacuees at San Remigio’s Bayanihan Village in Cebu

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian flew to Northern Cebu for the third time on Friday (October 17) to visit the ‘Bayanihan Village’ in San Remigio town where a ‘tent city’ was established for around 250 families displaced by the September 30 magnitude 6.9 earthquake.

The DSWD chief also inspected the specialized mobile facilities stationed in the area, including the agency’s mobile kitchen and the mobile shower and toilet from the local government unit (LGU). The mobile facilities seek to bring the comfort and convenience of home to the evacuees despite being away from their respective houses.

Embodying the spirit behind its name, the Bayanihan Village in San Remigio was set up through the convergence of the government and private sector, with the DSWD serving as the lead camp manager.

Joining Secretary Gatchalian during his visit were Undersecretary Diana Rose Cajipe and Asst. Secretary Irene Dumlao of the Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) and Field Office (FO) 7 – Central Visayas Regional Director Shalaine Lucero. (LSJ)