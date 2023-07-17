PBBM, DSWD, other agencies sign deal for Kadiwa ng Pangulo establishment nationwide

332 SHARES Share Tweet

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday (July 17) leads the signing of the memorandum of agreement among national government agencies for the establishment of Kadiwa ng Pangulo (KNP) centers in all local government units (LGUs) nationwide.

During the ceremonial signing at the Pampanga provincial capitol, heads of various government agencies, including Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian, signified their support for expanding the KNP program in the local level to provide market for suppliers and bring various products closer to consumers.

As one of the priority projects of the Marcos Administration, the KNP program aims to provide accessible and affordable food and other commodities for Filipino consumers to cushion the effects of global inflation, while helping local producers earn more through a direct farm-to-market consumer trade.

For the DSWD, its Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) associations are offering various products such as bags, belts, wallets and various food delicacies, among others at the Kadiwa Centers.

Other government agencies present during the signing were the Department of Agriculture (DA), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), the Office of the President (OP), as well as the different LGUs in the country.

DSWD beneficiaries set up booth at Kadiwa Center in Pampanga

Beneficiaries of the DSWD’s Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) and two regional residential care facilities join the Kadiwa ng Pangulo at the Pampanga Provincial Capitol grounds on Monday (July 17)

Assisted by the DSWD Central Luzon Regional Office, the beneficiaries ,who came from different municipalities in the region and from the Tarlac Home for Women and Regional Home for Girls, offer various goods, products and delicacies that they produced.

The delicacies include peanut nougat, cashew nougat, coated sugar peanut, mixed nuts, peanut, bagnet bagoong, kakanin ube, cassava, kalamay, buko juice, guapple, chicharon and doormat products.

DSWD chief assists PBBM in aid distribution for Pampanga residents

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian assists President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. during the distribution of various assistance to Pampanga residents at the provincial capitol grounds on Monday (July 17).

As part of the Kadiwa ng Pangulo rollout in the province, different national government agencies, including the DSWD, provided various government services and programs to beneficiaries.

For its part, the DSWD distributed family food packs (FFPs) and Php 3,000 worth of financial assistance under its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS). Some 490 beneficiaries, composed of solo parents, informal settlers, labor workers, and those from vulnerable sectors received the assistance. Livelihood grants were also awarded to 13 Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) beneficiaries.